SP PLUS CORP
08/06 10:00:00 pm
39.15 USD   -0.13%
02:17aSP+ Launches Parking.com
GL
08/01SP PLUS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31SP Plus Corporation Announces Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 201..
GL
SP+ Launches Parking.com

08/07/2018 | 02:17am CEST

CHICAGO, Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP), a leader in parking management, ground transportation and ancillary services, today announced the launch of the Parking.com website and mobile app for finding, reserving and purchasing parking at locations across North America.

Parking.com now serves as SP+’s primary online selling platform, which offers customers the ability to conduct nationwide searches, check availability, compare pricing, reserve and purchase parking via the website or mobile app. Customers are also able to manage their monthly parking accounts at selected locations.

“Through the Parking.com site and mobile app, customers receive the best rate and most accurate information because they are buying directly from the Company who manages the parking spot instead of a third-party,” commented Jeff Eckerling, Senior Vice President of Revenue & Growth. “As the largest parking company in North America, we’re able to serve customers directly because we have so many options.”

“Technology continues to change consumer habits and the way in which people shop for parking is no exception,” added Eckerling. “Parking.com is the simply the best domain name in the industry. It’s easy to remember and now we’ve built an easy-to-use site and mobile app with the flexibility to adapt to the transportation industry and the needs of real estate owners with parking facilities.”

Parking.com is an online selling platform for finding and buying parking at garages and surface lots operated by SP+ across North America. SP+ provides professional parking management, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company has more than 20,000 employees and operates approximately 3,600 facilities with 2.0 million parking spaces in hundreds of cities across North America, including parking-related and shuttle bus operations serving more than 70 airports. SP+ is one of the premier valet operators in the nation with more four and five diamond luxury properties, including hotels and resorts, than any other valet competitor. The Company’s ground transportation division transports approximately 37 million passengers each year; its facility maintenance division operates in dozens of U.S. cities; and it provides a wide range of event logistics services. For more information, visit www.spplus.com or www.parking.com.

CONTACT:                   
Jill Nagel
Senior Communications Manager
[email protected], 312-274-2102

© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 829 M
EBIT 2018 81,1 M
Net income 2018 53,6 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 15,49
P/E ratio 2019 15,43
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,07x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,04x
Capitalization 887 M
Managers
NameTitle
G. Marc Baumann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen M. Garrison Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas L. Hagerman Executive Vice President-Operations
John Ricchiuto Executive Vice President-Operations
Vance Cushman Johnston Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SP PLUS CORP5.66%887
ATLANTIA-5.13%23 847
ABERTIS INFRAESTRUCTURAS-1.02%21 029
TRANSURBAN GROUP-5.31%19 377
BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P.-7.83%16 206
GETLINK5.69%7 207
