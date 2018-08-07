SP+ Launches Parking.com

CHICAGO, Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP), a leader in parking management, ground transportation and ancillary services, today announced the launch of the Parking.com website and mobile app for finding, reserving and purchasing parking at locations across North America.



Parking.com now serves as SP+’s primary online selling platform, which offers customers the ability to conduct nationwide searches, check availability, compare pricing, reserve and purchase parking via the website or mobile app. Customers are also able to manage their monthly parking accounts at selected locations.

“Through the Parking.com site and mobile app, customers receive the best rate and most accurate information because they are buying directly from the Company who manages the parking spot instead of a third-party,” commented Jeff Eckerling, Senior Vice President of Revenue & Growth. “As the largest parking company in North America, we’re able to serve customers directly because we have so many options.”

“Technology continues to change consumer habits and the way in which people shop for parking is no exception,” added Eckerling. “Parking.com is the simply the best domain name in the industry. It’s easy to remember and now we’ve built an easy-to-use site and mobile app with the flexibility to adapt to the transportation industry and the needs of real estate owners with parking facilities.”

Parking.com is an online selling platform for finding and buying parking at garages and surface lots operated by SP+ across North America. SP+ provides professional parking management, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company has more than 20,000 employees and operates approximately 3,600 facilities with 2.0 million parking spaces in hundreds of cities across North America, including parking-related and shuttle bus operations serving more than 70 airports. SP+ is one of the premier valet operators in the nation with more four and five diamond luxury properties, including hotels and resorts, than any other valet competitor. The Company’s ground transportation division transports approximately 37 million passengers each year; its facility maintenance division operates in dozens of U.S. cities; and it provides a wide range of event logistics services. For more information, visit www.spplus.com or www.parking.com .

