SpareBank 1 SMN

SPAREBANK 1 SMN (MING)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 03/12 02:24:52 pm
90.35 NOK   -0.82%
09:13aSPAREBANK 1 SMN : Trading for own account
03/01SPAREBANK 1 SMN : Notice of meeting of the Supervisory Board on 22 o..
03/01SPAREBANK 1 SMN : Annual report 2017 published
SpareBank 1 SMN : Trading for own account

03/12/2018 | 09:13am EDT

On March 12 SpareBank 1 SMN transferred 1,100 Equity Capital Certificates at a price of NOK 91.10  to employees in the banks subsidiaries as bonus. 

After this transaction the bank owns 895 ECC's.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)



Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire
09:13aSPAREBANK 1 SMN : Trading for own account
03/01SPAREBANK 1 SMN : Notice of meeting of the Supervisory Board on 22 of Marsh 2018
03/01SPAREBANK 1 SMN : Annual report 2017 published
02/21SPAREBANK 1 SMN : Exercise of call Ming65 PRO med ISIN NO0010682313
02/12SPAREBANK 1 : SMN - Mandatory notification of trade - SMN's savings programme al..
02/09SPAREBANK 1 SMN : Corr:Key information relating to cash dividend
02/07SPAREBANK 1 SMN : Mandatory notification of trade - Savings programme
02/07SPAREBANK 1 SMN : Key information relating to cash dividend
02/07SPAREBANK 1 SMN : Good result provides higher dividend
02/05REMINDER - SPAREBANK 1 SR-BANK ASA : Presentation of preliminary annual accounts..
Financials ( NOK)
Sales 2018 5 258 M
EBIT 2018 2 557 M
Net income 2018 1 853 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,70%
P/E ratio 2018 10,07
P/E ratio 2019 9,60
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,25x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,19x
Capitalization 11 828 M
Chart SPAREBANK 1 SMN
Duration : Period :
SpareBank 1 SMN Technical Analysis Chart | MING | NO0006390301 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SPAREBANK 1 SMN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 102  NOK
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Finn Haugan Group Chief Executive Officer
Kjell Bjordal Chairman
Randi Borghild Dyrnes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kjell Fordal Executive Vice President-Finance
Paul Emil Hjelm-Hansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPAREBANK 1 SMN10.76%1 521
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.38%398 116
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.65%355 339
BANK OF AMERICA10.84%335 174
WELLS FARGO-6.51%286 740
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.42%279 672
