Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Spark New Zealand Ltd    SPK   NZTELE0001S4

SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD (SPK)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Spark New Zealand : charge-up pre-orders for Samsung S9 and S9+

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2018 | 12:57am CET

Spark has today announced that it will be offering the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ on pre-order, both online at www.spark.co.nz and instore from 12.01pm today.

Customers who pre-order before 15 March and buy the phone on 24 months interest free on an eligible Spark pay monthly plan will get an account credit (up to $200) and a bonus Samsung Fast Wireless Charger, valued at $99. The charger's sleek style fits seamlessly into your home or office and its cross functional design allows you to position it as a pad or stand.


Spark's General Manager of Customer and Marketing, Richard Sandford says the new Samsung S9 and S9+'s superior features complement Spark's unbeatable offerings.
'Now you can use the Samsung S9 and S9+'s amazing features to make the most of Spark's value-added services and unbeatable Unlimited mobile plan. Listen to Spotify Premium with the new powerful AKG tuned surround sound speakers or binge-watch the #1 worldwide drama, The Good Doctor on Lightbox with infinity display - all on Spark's super-fast 4G and 4.5G network.'
Additionally, Spark has committed to delivering customers their new phone before launch day (16 March) provided they pre-order by 3.00pm on 11 March.
The Galaxy S9 and S9+ features a new dual aperture lens that powers an innovative low light camera, Super Slow-Mo video capabilities and personalised AR Emoji. With the Galaxy S9 and S9+, you'll never miss a moment and make your everyday interactions epic.
Samsung is also breaking barriers with its Bixby Vision feature. Integrated into the camera, Bixby allows you to Live Translate foreign languages instantly through your camera lens. Bixby Place draws from Google to give you recommendations of places to visit, restaurant and café suggestions and directions, simply by point your rear camera at your surroundings.
Backing up the S9 and S9+s infinity display is an AKG dual speaker system. Its virtual surround sound is capable of producing sound 1.4x louder than the S8. These impressive speakers combined with Samsung's incredible display make playing back content an immersive experience like no other.
The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be available in midnight black, coral blue and lilac purple in 64GB and midnight black and lilac blue in 256GB.
For more details on pricing and data plans please visit www.spark.co.nz/s9 or www.spark.co.nz/business/s9.
Notes to the editor:

  • Receive $200 account credit + Wireless Charger available when you sign up to a $59.99 or $79.99 plan while stocks last.
  • Receive $100 account credit + Wireless Charger available when you sign up to a $29.99 or $39.99 plan while stocks last.
  • Pre-order Samsung Galaxy S9 or S9+ with Spark between 12.01pm 26 February to 11.59pm 15 March 2018.
  • Pre-orders received before 11 March will be dispatched from 12 March 2018.
  • Get it on Spark's unbeatable Unlimited mobile plan and on Spark's super-fast 4G and 4.5G network.

Spark New Zealand Ltd. published this content on 26 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2018 23:56:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD
12:57aSPARK NEW ZEALAND : charge-up pre-orders for Samsung S9 and S9+
PU
02/21SPARK NEW ZEALAND : Lightbox upgrades its platform and announces launch of Light..
PU
02/21SPARK NEW ZEALAND : H1 FY18 Results
PU
02/20SPARK NEW ZEALAND : New Zealand's Spark Considering Accelerating Business Transf..
DJ
02/20SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD : Spark New Zealand Limited to Host Earnings Call
AC
02/20SPARK NEW ZEALAND : Kiwi health start-up goes global with Spark’s cloud te..
PU
02/12SPARK NEW ZEALAND : Subsidised broadband Spark Jump bridges Digital Divide in Ne..
PU
02/07SPARK NEW ZEALAND : expand TaaS to offer seamless end-to-end solutions
PU
02/07SPARK NEW ZEALAND : Subsidised broadband Spark Jump bridges Digital Divide in Da..
PU
02/01SPARK NEW ZEALAND : Applications now open for Spark Foundation grants
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/21Spark New Zealand Limited ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/16Spark New Zealand (SPKKY) Updates To External Reporting - Slideshow 
2017Communication Services Top Gain Stocks Are Consolidated, CenturyLink, & China.. 
2017Communication Services Top Gain Dogs Are IDT, CenturyLink, And China Mobile P.. 
2017Spark New Zealand adds to room under revolving credit 
Financials ( NZD)
Sales 2018 3 630 M
EBIT 2018 576 M
Net income 2018 394 M
Debt 2018 1 075 M
Yield 2018 7,33%
P/E ratio 2018 15,50
P/E ratio 2019 14,86
EV / Sales 2018 2,00x
EV / Sales 2019 1,98x
Capitalization 6 184 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3,56  NZD
Spread / Average Target 5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Paul Moutter Managing Director & Executive Director
Justine Smyth Non-Executive Chairman
David John Chalmers Chief Financial Officer
Charles Sitch Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul Berriman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD4 506
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-9.56%195 650
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-9.24%95 648
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-9.46%75 923
TELEFONICA-1.28%48 982
ORANGE-3.18%45 162
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.