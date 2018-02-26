Spark New Zealand : charge-up pre-orders for Samsung S9 and S9+

Spark has today announced that it will be offering the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ on pre-order, both online at www.spark.co.nz and instore from 12.01pm today.

Customers who pre-order before 15 March and buy the phone on 24 months interest free on an eligible Spark pay monthly plan will get an account credit (up to $200) and a bonus Samsung Fast Wireless Charger, valued at $99. The charger's sleek style fits seamlessly into your home or office and its cross functional design allows you to position it as a pad or stand.



Spark's General Manager of Customer and Marketing, Richard Sandford says the new Samsung S9 and S9+'s superior features complement Spark's unbeatable offerings.

'Now you can use the Samsung S9 and S9+'s amazing features to make the most of Spark's value-added services and unbeatable Unlimited mobile plan. Listen to Spotify Premium with the new powerful AKG tuned surround sound speakers or binge-watch the #1 worldwide drama, The Good Doctor on Lightbox with infinity display - all on Spark's super-fast 4G and 4.5G network.'

Additionally, Spark has committed to delivering customers their new phone before launch day (16 March) provided they pre-order by 3.00pm on 11 March.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ features a new dual aperture lens that powers an innovative low light camera, Super Slow-Mo video capabilities and personalised AR Emoji. With the Galaxy S9 and S9+, you'll never miss a moment and make your everyday interactions epic.

Samsung is also breaking barriers with its Bixby Vision feature. Integrated into the camera, Bixby allows you to Live Translate foreign languages instantly through your camera lens. Bixby Place draws from Google to give you recommendations of places to visit, restaurant and café suggestions and directions, simply by point your rear camera at your surroundings.

Backing up the S9 and S9+s infinity display is an AKG dual speaker system. Its virtual surround sound is capable of producing sound 1.4x louder than the S8. These impressive speakers combined with Samsung's incredible display make playing back content an immersive experience like no other.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be available in midnight black, coral blue and lilac purple in 64GB and midnight black and lilac blue in 256GB.

For more details on pricing and data plans please visit www.spark.co.nz/s9 or www.spark.co.nz/business/s9.

Notes to the editor: