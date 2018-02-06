Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  SPARTA AG    SPT6   DE000A0NK3W4

SPARTA AG (SPT6)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/06 09:46:08 am
155 EUR   -2.52%
10:50a SPARTA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pe..
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Sparta AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2018 | 10:50am CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.02.2018 / 10:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Schäfers

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Sparta AG

b) LEI
529900ENOE342DU53X12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0NK3W4

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
152.00 EUR 2280000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
152.0000 EUR 2280000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-02-05; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


06.02.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Sparta AG
Brook 1
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.sparta.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

40399  06.02.2018 


© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPARTA AG
10:50a SPARTA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
2017 DGAP-NEWS : Sparta AG: Jahresergebnis 2016 und Ausblick auf das laufende Geschäf..
More news
Chart SPARTA AG
Duration : Period :
SPARTA AG Technical Analysis Chart | SPT6 | DE000A0NK3W4 | 4-Traders
Managers
NameTitle
Lukas Lenz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Jörg Schmidt Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Joachim Schmitt Member-Supervisory Board
Wilhelm Konrad Zours Member-Supervisory Board
Jens Große-Allermann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPARTA AG10.42%0
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP0.31%25 503
LEGAL & GENERAL-3.15%22 033
AMUNDI2.39%18 044
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN-4.42%17 366
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN1.64%12 136
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.