Spartan Motors : To Introduce New Big Block, High Air Intake Fire Truck Cab And Chassis Design At Fire-Rescue International 2018 Conference

CHARLOTTE, Mich., Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Emergency Response ("Spartan" or "Spartan ER"), a business unit of Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR), advances its position as the leader in safety driven design with the introduction of its new turbocharged fire apparatus at the upcoming Fire-Rescue International (FRI) conference in Dallas, August 8 – 11. The Spartan Apparatus built on a Gladiator X15 High Air Intake cab and chassis features a lightweight, high-performance Cummins engine paired with Spartan's industry-leading safety package (Spartan Advanced Protection System®). The heavy-duty design provides a higher air intake location to increase the truck's water fording ability. Detailed plans for the new Gladiator X15 High Air Intake cab and chassis will be unveiled at booth #3514, and will be available for new quoting in September of this year.

"Our job is to provide our first responders with the safest, highest performing, lowest maintenance machines we can offer," said Daryl Adams, Spartan Motors President and Chief Executive Officer. "The Gladiator X15 sets the bar for safety, power, torque, and low maintenance performance. The net result is that we're able to empower our first responder community with the best vehicle for the job and we do so in a manner that keeps them safe while they're at work, no matter what the location or the weather has to deliver."

In addition to the higher air intake location, the Gladiator X15 High Air Intake cab and chassis features a turbocharged Cummins engine delivering 600-horsepower and 1850 ft./lb. of torque, and is paired with an Allison 4000 transmission. Details such as flat floors, raised roof lines, an optimized engine tunnel, and Spartan's Advanced Climate Control Systems, provide ideal work conditions for first responders.

Additionally, Spartan will have several aerial, ladder, platform and pumper apparatus from top dealer Metro Fire on display at the show, including the following:

105' Rear Mount Aerial - Terrell, TX

100' Rear Mount Platform - Houston, TX

Custom Pumper – Midland, TX

Custom Pumper – Austin, TX

Custom Pumper – Palmer, TX

Custom Pumper - Forney, TX

"The smartest innovations make responders more efficient, effective, and safer," said Tom Ninneman, Spartan Motors Chief Operating Officer and Interim Emergency Response President. "We make the safest cab in the industry, and we'll underscore that fact at this year's FRI show."

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc. is a leading designer, engineer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad range of specialty vehicles, specialty chassis, vehicle bodies, and parts for the fleet and delivery, recreational vehicle (RV), emergency response, defense forces, and contract assembly (light/medium duty truck) markets. The Company's brand names — Spartan Motors, Spartan Specialty Vehicles, Spartan Emergency Response, Spartan Parts and Accessories, Smeal, and its family of brands, including Ladder Tower™ and UST®; and Utilimaster®, a Spartan Motors Company — are known for quality, durability, performance, customer service, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,300 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $707 million in 2017. Visit Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

