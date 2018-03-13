Spectrum Global Solutions Receives Over $1.2 Million in New Purchase Orders in Last Week

LONGWOOD, Fla., March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc., (OTC:SGSI) (the “Company”), a single-source provider of end-to-end next-generation wireless and wireline network solutions, to the service provider (carrier) and corporate enterprise markets, has received over $1.2 million in new purchase orders in the last week. The customer orders are for engineering and audit of fiber networks. This work has commenced though our AW Solutions subsidiary, and the revenue will be realized in Q1 and Q2 of 2018.

Roger Ponder, CEO said; "These new orders for services confirm our status as a premier “go to” service and solution provider for clients needing to audit their fiber assets to support future small cell densification, distributed antennas systems (DAS) and 5G wireless technology projects. We anticipate seeing more of this activity during 2018." Mr. Ponder added: “This adds to our existing backlog of work and these new orders confirm our Company’s ability to meet the increasing demands of the enterprise and service provider markets."

About Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc:

Spectrum Global Solutions operates through its subsidiaries AW Solutions, ADEX Corp and Mantra Energy Alternatives. The Company is a leading provider of telecommunications engineering and infrastructure services across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam and Caribbean.

The Company’s subsidiary Mantra Energy Alternatives develops electrochemical technologies designed to make profitable the reducing of greenhouse gas emissions. For more information about the Company and its technologies visit the Company’s public filings at SEC.gov.

