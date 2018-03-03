Log in
SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS, INC. (TRK)
Speedway Motorsports, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Earnings Conference Call

03/03/2018

- - For Immediate Release- -

CONCORD, N.C., March 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: TRK), a leading marketer, promoter and sponsor of motorsports entertainment, will host its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, March 7,  2018 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Marcus G. Smith, Chief Executive Officer and President, and William R. Brooks, Vice Chairman, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will discuss the company’s fourth quarter and year-end financial and operating results for the period ended December 31, 2017. A question and answer session will follow the formal remarks.    

Interested participants should dial in five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time to (833) 236-2749 (Toll-Free) or (647) 689-4174 (International). To join the call, participants will be required to provide conference ID number 1783939. The live webcast can be accessed at www.speedwaymotorsports.com under “Investors”. 

Speedway Motorsports is a leading marketer, promoter and sponsor of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the following premier facilities: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway. The Company provides souvenir merchandising services through its SMI Properties subsidiaries; manufactures and distributes smaller-scale, modified racing cars and parts through its U.S. Legend Cars International subsidiary; and produces and broadcasts syndicated motorsports programming to radio stations nationwide through its Performance Racing Network subsidiary. For more information about Speedway Motorsports, visit www.speedwaymotorsports.com.

-30-

CONTACT:    Janet Kirkley
            (704) 532-3318

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 480 M
EBIT 2017 70,5 M
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 240 M
Yield 2017 3,05%
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 2,18x
EV / Sales 2018 2,04x
Capitalization 805 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 20,3 $
Spread / Average Target 3,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Marcus G. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ollen Bruton Smith Executive Chairman
William R. Brooks Vice Chairman, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Mark M. Gambill Independent Director
Tom E. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS, INC.4.03%805
PRICELINE GROUP INC16.72%97 947
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-1.11%35 181
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL3.24%23 862
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP24.43%16 598
EXPEDIA INC-13.20%15 785
