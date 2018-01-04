Log in
SPINEWAY
News 
Spineway : Liquidity contract annual report

01/04/2018 | 05:34pm CET

Ecully,04January2018

LIQUIDITYCONTRACTANNUALREPORT    

RegardingliquiditycontractgrantedbySPINEWAYtoPORTZAMPARC,theliquidityaccountheldthefollowing assetson31stDecember2017:  21622sharesSPINEWAY, 28,569.76€.

AtJune30th2017report,thepositionofthisliquiditycontractwas:  20570sharesSPINEWAY, 33,865.96€.

SPINEWAYISELIGIBLEFORTHEPEAPME(EQUITYSAVINGSPLANFORSMES)

FindoutallaboutSpinewayatwww.spineway.com

Nextcommunication:

2017fullyearsales-January17th2018,aftermarketcloses.

Spinewaydesigns,manufacturesandmarketsinnovativeimplantsandsurgicalinstrumentsfortreatingseveredisordersofthespinalcolumn. Spinewayhasaninternationalnetworkofover50independentdistributorsand90%ofitsturnovercomesfromexports. Spineway,whichiseligibleforinvestmentthroughFCPIs(Frenchunittrustsspecializingininnovation),receivedtheOSEOExcellenceawardas wellastheDeloitteFast50awardin2011.RhôneAlpesINPIPatentInnovationAward(2013)-TalentINPIaward(2015).

ISINcode:FR0011398874ALSPW

InvestorRelations DavidSiegrist-FinanceDirector

FinancialCommunication JérômeGacoin/SolèneKennis

Tel:+33(0)472770152[email protected]

Tel:+33(0)175775468[email protected]

Spineway SA published this content on 04 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2018 16:34:04 UTC.

