Spineway : Liquidity contract annual report

Pressrelease
Ecully,04January2018
LIQUIDITYCONTRACTANNUALREPORT
RegardingliquiditycontractgrantedbySPINEWAYtoPORTZAMPARC,theliquidityaccountheldthefollowing assetson31stDecember2017: 21622sharesSPINEWAY, 28,569.76€.
AtJune30th2017report,thepositionofthisliquiditycontractwas: 20570sharesSPINEWAY, 33,865.96€.
SPINEWAYISELIGIBLEFORTHEPEAPME(EQUITYSAVINGSPLANFORSMES)
FindoutallaboutSpinewayatwww.spineway.com
Nextcommunication:
2017fullyearsales-January17th2018,aftermarketcloses.
Spinewaydesigns,manufacturesandmarketsinnovativeimplantsandsurgicalinstrumentsfortreatingseveredisordersofthespinalcolumn. Spinewayhasaninternationalnetworkofover50independentdistributorsand90%ofitsturnovercomesfromexports. Spineway,whichiseligibleforinvestmentthroughFCPIs(Frenchunittrustsspecializingininnovation),receivedtheOSEOExcellenceawardas wellastheDeloitteFast50awardin2011.RhôneAlpesINPIPatentInnovationAward(2013)-TalentINPIaward(2015).
ISINcode:FR0011398874ALSPW
InvestorRelations DavidSiegrist-FinanceDirector
FinancialCommunication JérômeGacoin/SolèneKennis
Tel:+33(0)472770152[email protected]
Tel:+33(0)175775468[email protected]