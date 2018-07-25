Spirax Sarco Engineering : Change of Director Details

25 July 2018

CHANGE OF DIRECTOR DETAILS

In accordance with the Listing Rule requirement to give notice of new directorships held by current directors (LR 9.6.14 (2)), Spirax‑Sarco Engineering plc announces that Jane Kingston, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee,has been appointed as a Non‑Executive Director of Inchcape plc effectivefrom 25 July 2018.

The Board is satisfied that Jane Kingston's appointment with Inchcape plc complies with the UK Corporate Governance Code.

Enquiries:

Andy Robson, General Counsel

Tel: 01242 535276

LEI 213800WFVZQMHOZP2W17