Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Spirax-Sarco Engineering    SPX   GB00BWFGQN14

SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING (SPX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 07/25 11:33:21 am
6817.5 GBp   +0.26%
10:59aSPIRAX SARCO EN : Change of Director Details
PU
07/20SPIRAX SARCO EN : Executive Director Promotion
PU
05/31SPIRAX SARCO EN : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Spirax Sarco Engineering : Change of Director Details

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 10:59am CEST

25 July 2018

CHANGE OF DIRECTOR DETAILS

In accordance with the Listing Rule requirement to give notice of new directorships held by current directors (LR 9.6.14 (2)), Spirax‑Sarco Engineering plc announces that Jane Kingston, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee,has been appointed as a Non‑Executive Director of Inchcape plc effectivefrom 25 July 2018.

The Board is satisfied that Jane Kingston's appointment with Inchcape plc complies with the UK Corporate Governance Code.

Enquiries:

Andy Robson, General Counsel

Tel: 01242 535276

About Spirax Sarco

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc comprises two world-leading businesses, Spirax Sarco for steam and electrical thermal energy solutions and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax Sarco provides a broad range of fluid control and electrical process heating products, engineered packages, site services and systems expertise for a diverse range of industrial and institutional customers. The business helps its end users to improve production efficiency, reduce energy costs, water usage and emissions, improve product quality and enhance the safety of their operations. Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group offers the ideal solution for a wide variety of demanding fluid path applications with highly accurate, controllable and virtually maintenance free pumps and associated technologies. The Group is headquartered in Cheltenham, England, has strategically located manufacturing plants around the world and employs approximately 7,400 people, of whom over 1,600 are direct sales and service engineers. Its shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1959 (symbol: SPX).

Further information can be found at www.spiraxsarcoengineering.com

LEI 213800WFVZQMHOZP2W17

Disclaimer

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 08:58:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING
10:59aSPIRAX SARCO ENGINEERING : Change of Director Details
PU
07/20SPIRAX SARCO ENGINEERING : Executive Director Promotion
PU
05/31SPIRAX SARCO ENGINEERING : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
05/31SPIRAX SARCO ENGINEERING : Capital Markets Day
PU
05/15SPIRAX SARCO ENGINEERING : AGM Statement - Trading Update
PU
05/15SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING : Proxy Statments
CO
05/15SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING : 1st quarter results
CO
04/26SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/19SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING : Dividends
CO
03/31SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and vo..
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/01Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPXSF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
03/16Spirax Sarco Engineering PLC ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/195 British Dividend Growth Stocks 
2017Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPXSF) Acquires Chromalox -Slideshow 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 129 M
EBIT 2018 250 M
Net income 2018 160 M
Debt 2018 267 M
Yield 2018 1,40%
P/E ratio 2018 30,58
P/E ratio 2019 28,41
EV / Sales 2018 4,71x
EV / Sales 2019 4,41x
Capitalization 5 050 M
Chart SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING
Duration : Period :
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 63,6  GBP
Spread / Average Target -6,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas John Anderson CEO, COO & Executive Director
Jamie Robert Provan Pike Chairman
Kevin James Boyd Executive Director & Finance Director
Neil Harvey Daws Executive Director
Clive Graeme Watson Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING22.06%6 642
FANUC CORP-22.09%39 350
ATLAS COPCO AB-9.64%33 404
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES9.16%29 129
INGERSOLL-RAND2.12%22 354
SANDVIK6.44%21 736
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.