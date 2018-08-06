Log in
SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/06 09:21:21 am
189.15 GBp   -23.48%
Spire Healthcare : blames NHS for weaker core profit view

08/06/2018 | 09:04am CEST

(Reuters) - Spire Healthcare Group Plc sees full-year core earnings declining sharply, as Britain's second-largest healthcare firm takes a hit from its business linked to the UK's publicly funded healthcare system, which is facing a record deficit.

Spire gets a third of its revenue from work carried out on behalf of the National Health Service (NHS), which has been operating with an about 1 billion pound ($1.30 billion) deficit and a shortage of beds and staff.

Companies such as Spire, BMI Healthcare and Nuffield Health have helped NHS with the shortage, but their earnings also have been hurt in the process.

"The current difficult market conditions - also seen by other operators - had a greater impact on our business in the seven months to July 31, 2018 than we had expected," Chief Executive Officer Justin Ash said in a statement on Monday.

But the company has started cost saving initiatives in other areas of its business and now expects capital expenses for 2018 at 90 million pounds, 10 million pounds lower than a previous forecast. It posted capital expenses of 118 million pounds in 2017.

Australia's biggest private hospital operator Ramsay Health Care took a charge and cut its outlook for profit growth in June on a slump in business from NHS - which is a competitor of Spire.

Spire Healthcare said on Monday its revenue fell 1.1 percent to about 475 million pounds in the first half of the year.

(Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri, Bernard Orr)
ChangeLast1st jan.
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 0.80% 57.03 End-of-day quote.-19.31%
SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC 0.65% 247.2 Delayed Quote.-2.52%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 958 M
EBIT 2018 90,4 M
Net income 2018 54,7 M
Debt 2018 459 M
Yield 2018 1,39%
P/E ratio 2018 18,23
P/E ratio 2019 15,89
EV / Sales 2018 1,52x
EV / Sales 2019 1,42x
Capitalization 991 M
Chart SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Spire Healthcare Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,78  GBP
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Justinian Joseph Ash Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Garry Watts Non-Executive Chairman
David Anthony Lomas Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Jacques de Gorter Group Medical Director
Anthony Rhys Bourne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC-2.52%1 290
FRESENIUS6.90%44 697
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%12 662
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD--.--%12 165
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%11 611
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-19.31%8 461
