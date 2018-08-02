Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Spirent Communications Plc    SPT   GB0004726096

SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC (SPT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Spirent Communications : Positions To Assure Next-Generation Device And Network Performance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 04:32am CEST

'Promise. Assured.' business initiative expands company's innovation beyond lab testing into the network and out to new industries, with focus on 5G, lifecycle service assurance and analytics, and cybersecurity.

LONDON, AUGUST 2, 2018 - Spirent, the trusted provider of test, measurement, assurance and analytics solutions for next-generation devices and networks, today announced the company-wide 'Promise. Assured.' business initiative to leverage its proven innovation to pursue emerging technologies and new industries and extend into service provider and enterprise networks. The company will focus on assuring customer performance and revenues with solutions for 5G, lifecycle service assurance and analytics, and cybersecurity. It will also explore new business opportunities in virtualization, autonomous vehicles and automotive.

'Markets are transforming rapidly and our role in this new frontier is to march alongside our customers, not just as solution providers but true partners,' said Eric Hutchinson, CEO, Spirent. 'That means delivering insights that influence and support strategies for revenue growth and cost savings throughout the organizations we serve, as we help accelerate the transition of devices, equipment and applications from the lab into the operational network.'

Spirent's focus on 5G, lifecycle service assurance and analytics for better customer experiences and cybersecurity to simplify and validate defenses will include solutions for development, benchmarking and management of mobile networks, Ethernet business services, and virtualized network functions. It will see the company working with customers in new ways, leveraging deep expertise and experience in:


  • 5G - As 5G investments gain momentum globally, Spirent enables and assures 5G products and services, including hybrid networks. The company will continue to create 5G test solutions for development of 5G devices and network equipment, and expand focus to include service assurance and analytics of 5G networks.
  • Lifecycle Service Assurance - As great customer experiences become the next competitive battleground, Spirent will deliver real-time operational analytics to address issues before they impact service performance and customer experience, leveraging automation, analytics and active testing technologies. This includes expanding the company's VisionWorks solutions to 5G and IoT and incorporating artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data analytics into new applications.
  • Cybersecurity - Spirent tests products and networks for security vulnerabilities, offering cybersecurity products that simulate a wide range of scenarios with real world traffic mixes and services that provide industry-leading expertise. The company fosters collaborative industry efforts, including through its work as a founding member of NetSecOPEN, the open industry group that brings together security product vendors, test tool vendors and test labs to develop test specifications. Spirent will expand its security products and services, including new data breach detection assessment capabilities as it accelerates growth in this market.

Spirent is recognized globally as a leader in lab-based high-speed Ethernet, positioning and mobile network infrastructure testing, and service assurance systems for service providers. The company will continue to advance in these markets while innovating toward cybersecurity solutions, and automated testing and development of autonomous service assurance solutions. It will also focus on validating automotive Ethernet performance and evaluating vehicle-to-vehicle, vehicle-to-infrastructure and autonomous vehicle implementation readiness.

The 'Promise. Assured.' initiative is supported by a new branding campaign that emphasizes Spirent's capabilities to bring clarity to increasing device and network complexity, and serve as trusted advisors to help enable and assure the promises Spirent's customers make to their customers.

Disclaimer

Spirent Communications plc published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 02:31:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC
04:32aSPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Positions To Assure Next-Generation Device And Network ..
PU
07/31SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Demonstrates Integrated Security and Performance Testin..
BU
07/30SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Director Declaration
PU
07/26SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Introduces the Industry’s Highest Density 400G Et..
PU
07/23SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Parts and Supplies
AQ
06/28SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : ETS-Lindgren and Spirent Join Forces on 5G R&D
PU
06/20SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Microservices, Latency, and Alligators in the Pond
PU
06/20SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Notice of Results
PU
06/11SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : The importance of Time-Sensitive Networking for Industr..
PU
06/11SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Highlights and Take-Aways from OmniAir Motor City Plugf..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/10Semi-Final SNAPS - World Cup Fever Takes Over The NAPS Portfolio 
03/08Spirent Communications' (SPMYY) CEO Eric Hutchinson on Full Year 2017 Results.. 
03/08Spirent Communications Plc ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/08Spirent Communications reports FY results 
02/21Spirent Communications  - New Products Driving EPS Growth 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 472 M
EBIT 2018 64,9 M
Net income 2018 40,7 M
Finance 2018 127 M
Yield 2018 3,48%
P/E ratio 2018 24,80
P/E ratio 2019 21,17
EV / Sales 2018 1,71x
EV / Sales 2019 1,57x
Capitalization 933 M
Chart SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Duration : Period :
Spirent Communications Plc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1,82 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric George Hutchinson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Gennydd Thomas Non-Executive Chairman
Paula Bell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Charles Silver Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Gary Bruce Bullard Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC11.76%933
CISCO SYSTEMS9.30%198 321
QUALCOMM0.52%91 982
ERICSSON27.91%26 518
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS33.83%19 534
ARISTA NETWORKS INC11.47%19 182
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.