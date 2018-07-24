Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.    SPR

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Spirit AeroSystems : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 12:16am CEST

WICHITA, Kan., July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) today announced its board of directors declared a regular quarterly $0.12 per share cash dividend on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable Oct. 9, 2018, to stockholders of record as of the close of business Sept. 17, 2018.

Spirit AeroSystems logo. (PRNewsFoto/Spirit AeroSystems, Inc.)

On the Web: www.spiritaero.com
On Twitter: @SpiritAero

About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., France and Malaysia. The company's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world's premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spirit-aerosystems-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-300685140.html

SOURCE Spirit AeroSystems Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDING
12:16aSPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
07/20SOLVAY : and Spirit AeroSystems sign composite materials supply agreement extens..
AQ
07/19SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS : to Attend Farnborough International Air Show
AQ
07/18SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS : to Release Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results August 1
PR
07/17SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS : and Norsk Titanium Announce Start of Production Qualificati..
AQ
07/16Correction to Boeing, Airbus Delivery Article (July 15)
DJ
07/16SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS : Boeing to Recognize Earnings Charge on Write-Off of Spirit ..
AQ
07/16SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS : and Norsk Titanium Announce Start of Production Qualificati..
BU
07/16SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS : and Norsk Titanium Announce Start of Production Qualificati..
PR
07/15Boeing, Airbus Strain to Deliver the New Jets They Have Promised -- Update
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/15Get ready for the Farnborough Airshow 
07/09BY THE NUMBERS : Industrials With Big Cash Distributions 
07/06BULLETPROOF INVESTING PERFORMANCE UP : Week 32 
06/29BULLETPROOF INVESTING PERFORMANCE UP : Week 31 
06/26BULLETPROOF INVESTING PERFORMANCE UP : Week 30 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.