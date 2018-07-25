UPDATE - Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

CONROE, Texas, July 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) (the “Company”), the bank holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank, today reported its results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Net income increased to $2.7 million in the second quarter 2018 compared to $2.0 million in the second quarter 2017.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.29 in the second quarter 2018 compared to $0.27 in the second quarter 2017.

Reported and Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin (1) were 4.52% and 4.57%, respectively, for the second quarter 2018, compared to 4.11% and 4.21% for the second quarter of 2017 and 4.41% and 4.46% for the first quarter 2018.

Return on Average Assets (2) was 1.02% for the second quarter 2018 compared to 0.81% for the second quarter of 2017.

Return on Average Stockholders' Equity (2) was 9.03% for the second quarter 2018 compared to 8.41% for the second quarter of 2017.

Reported and Adjusted Efficiency ratio (1) were 70.09% and 68.81%, respectively, for the second quarter 2018, compared to 72.22% and 71.13%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2017.

Book value per share was $15.12 as of June 30, 2018 compared to $13.76 as of March 31, 2018 and $13.62 as of December 31, 2017. Tangible book value per share (1) was $14.34 as of June 30, 2018 compared to $12.71 as of March 31, 2018 and $12.52 as of December 31, 2017.

Total Stockholders' Equity to Total Assets was 13.74% as of June 30, 2018 compared to 9.91% as of March 31, 2018 and 9.62% as of December 31, 2017. Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets(1) was 13.13% as of June 30, 2018 compared to 9.23% as of March 31, 2018 and 8.92% as of December 31, 2017.

Dean Bass, Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to report solid second quarter results that represented improved profitability and continued organic growth. We are also pleased to have recently announced the acquisition of Comanche National Bank, our eighth acquisition in Texas since our founding and our first since becoming a public company in May 2018. Comanche operates eight full-service banking locations in the North Central Texas area and has a proven history of strong earnings and sound asset quality. Comanche is expected to bolster our existing banking capabilities in North Central Texas and expand our footprint into the deposit-rich counties of Comanche, Jack, Palo Pinto and Parker, located west of the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and the approval of Comanche’s and Spirit’s shareholders.”

Loan Portfolio and Composition

During the quarter, the loan portfolio, gross of the allowance for loan losses, grew to $917.5 million as of June 30, 2018, an increase of 4% from $882.1 million as of March 31, 2018 and 6% from $869.1 million as of December 31, 2017. Loan growth during the second quarter of 2018 was distributed among our commercial and industrial and real estate portfolios. The Company believes it is well-positioned for diversified loan growth based on our strategic presence in the Houston and Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan areas, including the recently-announced acquisition of Comanche National Bank in North Central, all of which are expected to continue to benefit from favorable economic conditions.

Asset Quality

The provision for loan losses recorded for the second quarter of 2018 was $635 thousand. The provision for loan losses served to increase the allowance to $6.0 million, or 0.66% of the $917.5 million in loans outstanding. The nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio as of June 30, 2018 was 0.44%.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $844.7 million as of June 30, 2018, an increase of 0.4% from $841.0 million as of March 31, 2018 and 1% from $835.4 million as of December 31, 2017. Demand deposits increased by $5.2 million, or 3%, from March 31, 2018 and $6.9 million, or 4%, from December 31, 2017. Demand deposits represent 22% of total deposits as of June 30, 2018, compared to 21% as of both March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017. The average cost of deposits was 92 basis points for the second quarter of 2018, representing a 12 basis point increase from the second quarter of 2017 and a 7 basis point increase from the first quarter of 2018.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2018 was 4.52%, an increase of 41 basis points from the second quarter of 2017 and 11 basis points from the first quarter of 2018. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the second quarter of 2018 was 4.57%, an increase of 36 basis points from the second quarter of 2017 and 11 basis points from the first quarter of 2018. The increase from the second quarter of 2017 and the first quarter of 2018 was due primarily to the impact of an increase in interest rates by the Federal Open Market Committee during 2017 and 2018 as well as an increase of average interest-earning assets.

Net interest income totaled $11.1 million in the second quarter of 2018, an increase of 15.5% from $9.6 million in the second quarter of 2017. Interest income totaled $13.5 million in the second quarter of 2018, an increase of 16.1% from $11.6 million in the second quarter of 2017. Interest and fees on loans increased by $1.9 million, or 16.5%, from the second quarter of 2017 due to growth in the loan portfolio and the impact of an increase in interest rates by the Federal Open Market Committee during 2017 and 2018. Interest expense was $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2018, an increase of 18.6% from $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2017. The increase from the second quarter of 2017 was primarily due to an increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities of 20 basis points.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2018 when compared to $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2017. The primary components of noninterest income in the quarter were gain on sales of loans, net and SBA loan servicing fees of $1.0 million and $548 thousand, respectively.

Noninterest expense totaled $9.4 million in the second quarter of 2018, a decrease of 1.2% from $9.5 million in the second quarter of 2017.

________________________________________________

(1) Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, Adjusted Efficiency Ratio, Tangible Book Value Per Share, and Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio are all non-GAAP measures. Please see a reconciliation to the nearest respective GAAP measures at the end of this news release.

(2) Presented on an annualized basis.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Spirit of Texas Bank, SSB, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Spirit operates in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth and Bryan College Station metropolitan areas. Please visit https://www.sotb.com for more information.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 13,078 $ 11,228 Interest and dividends on investment securities 195 114 Other interest income 215 278 Total interest income 13,488 11,620 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 1,941 1,644 Interest on FHLB advances and other borrowings 465 384 Total interest expense 2,406 2,028 Net interest income 11,082 9,592 Provision for loan losses 635 650 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,447 8,942 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 419 349 SBA loan servicing fees 548 625 Mortgage referral fees 208 243 Gain on sales of loans, net 1,041 2,288 Gain (loss) on sales of other assets 7 45 Other noninterest income 80 4 Total noninterest income 2,303 3,554 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 6,043 5,899 Occupancy and equipment expenses 1,221 1,302 Loan and other real estate related expenses 14 101 Professional services 314 476 Data processing and network 321 313 Regulatory assessments and insurance 266 236 Amortization of intangibles 175 175 Advertising 102 157 Marketing 121 150 Telephone expense 114 81 Other operating expenses 690 604 Total noninterest expense 9,381 9,494 Income before income tax expense 3,369 3,002 Income tax expense 688 993 Net income $ 2,681 $ 2,009 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.30 $ 0.28 Diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.27 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 8,851,446 7,273,351 Diluted 9,306,029 7,568,921





SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) As of June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 17,181 $ 18,786 $ 19,054 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 35,805 33,509 38,895 Total cash and cash equivalents 52,986 52,295 57,949 Time deposits in other banks 245 245 245 Investment securities: Available for sale securities, at fair value 34,519 35,802 37,243 Total investment securities 34,519 35,802 37,243 Loans held for sale 7,715 4,530 3,814 Loans: Loans held for investment 917,521 882,101 869,119 Less: allowance for loan and lease losses (6,015 ) (5,727 ) (5,652 ) Loans, net 911,506 876,374 863,467 Premises and equipment, net 44,945 43,343 42,189 Accrued interest receivable 3,195 3,115 3,466 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 289 268 21 Goodwill 4,485 4,485 4,485 Core deposit intangible 3,135 3,311 3,486 SBA servicing asset 3,521 3,512 3,411 Deferred tax asset, net 1,616 1,588 1,480 Bank-owned life insurance 482 480 479 Federal Home Loan Bank and other bank stock, at cost 4,830 4,802 4,812 Other assets 3,207 5,328 3,751 Total assets

$ 1,076,676 $ 1,039,478 $ 1,030,298 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Transaction accounts: Noninterest-bearing $ 183,618 $ 178,457 $ 176,726 Interest-bearing 220,087 235,831 250,491 Total transaction accounts 403,705 414,288 427,217 Time deposits 440,978 426,675 408,151 Total deposits 844,683 840,963 835,368 Accrued interest payable 431 424 407 Short-term borrowings 15,000 15,000 15,000 Long-term borrowings 66,191 75,203 76,411 Other liabilities 2,385 4,909 3,973 Total liabilities 928,690 936,499 931,159 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock - - - Common stock 127,344 84,952 82,615 Retained earnings 21,719 19,038 17,025 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,077 ) (1,011 ) (501 ) Total stockholders' equity 147,986 102,979 99,139 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,076,676 $ 1,039,478 $ 1,030,298





SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Loan Composition (Unaudited) As of June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 (Dollars in thousands) Loans: Commercial and industrial loans (1) $ 149,988 $ 137,400 $ 135,040 Real estate: 1-4 single family residential loans 238,606 238,382 232,510 Construction, land and development loans 152,558 143,646 139,470 Commercial real estate loans (including multifamily) 305,405 289,571 285,731 Consumer loans and leases 19,588 20,824 22,736 Municipal and other loans 51,376 52,278 53,632 Total loans held in portfolio $ 917,521 $ 882,101 $ 869,119 (1) Balance includes $72.4 million, $70.1 million and $67.1 million of the unguaranteed portion of SBA loans as of June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively.





SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Deposit Composition (Unaudited) As of June 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 (Dollars in thousands) Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 183,618 $ 178,457 $ 176,726 Interest-bearing NOW accounts 7,404 9,475 7,318 Savings and money market accounts 212,683 226,356 243,173 Time deposits 440,978 426,675 408,151 Total deposits $ 844,683 $ 840,963 $ 835,368





SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Average Balances and Yields (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2018 2017 Average

Balance (1) Interest/

Expense Annualized

Yield/Rate Average

Balance (1) Interest/

Expense Annualized

Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning deposits in other banks $ 41,396 $ 183 1.77 % $ 101,749 $ 244 0.96 % Loans, including loans held for sale (2) 901,103 13,078 5.82 % 809,774 11,228 5.56 % Investment securities and other 40,005 227 2.28 % 24,467 148 2.43 % Total interest-earning assets 982,504 13,488 5.51 % 935,990 11,620 4.98 % Noninterest-earning assets 75,278 63,330 Total assets $ 1,057,782 $ 999,320 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing NOW accounts $ 8,102 $ 3 0.15 % $ 8,776 $ 3 0.15 % Savings and money market accounts 221,792 337 0.61 % 227,244 321 0.57 % Time deposits 431,666 1,601 1.49 % 437,470 1,320 1.21 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 85,612 465 2.18 % 71,519 384 2.16 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 747,172 2,406 1.29 % 745,009 2,028 1.09 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and

shareholders' equity: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 188,628 154,043 Other liabilities 2,855 4,483 Stockholders' equity 119,127 95,785 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,057,782 $ 999,320 Net interest rate spread 4.22 % 3.89 % Net interest income and margin $ 11,082 4.52 % $ 9,592 4.11 % Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3) $ 11,196 4.57 % $ 9,833 4.21 % (1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances. (2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status. (3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal tax rate of 21% and 34% for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.





SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Average Balances and Yields (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 Average

Balance (1) Interest/

Expense Annualized

Yield/Rate Average

Balance (1) Interest/

Expense Annualized

Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning deposits in other banks $ 41,396 $ 183 1.77 % $ 27,843 $ 124 1.80 % Loans, including loans held for sale (2) 901,103 13,078 5.82 % 884,521 12,291 5.64 % Investment securities and other 40,005 227 2.28 % 41,385 238 2.33 % Total interest-earning assets 982,504 13,488 5.51 % 953,749 12,653 5.38 % Noninterest-earning assets 75,278 75,945 Total assets $ 1,057,782 $ 1,029,694 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing NOW accounts $ 8,102 $ 3 0.15 % $ 7,749 $ 3 0.15 % Savings and money market accounts 221,792 337 0.61 % 235,424 342 0.59 % Time deposits 431,666 1,601 1.49 % 417,016 1,386 1.35 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 85,612 465 2.18 % 93,509 541 2.35 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 747,172 2,406 1.29 % 753,698 2,272 1.22 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and

shareholders' equity: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 188,628 169,688 Other liabilities 2,855 5,392 Stockholders' equity 119,127 100,916 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,057,782 $ 1,029,694 Net interest rate spread 4.22 % 4.16 % Net interest income and margin $ 11,082 4.52 % $ 10,381 4.41 % Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3) $ 11,196 4.57 % $ 10,497 4.46 % (1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances. (2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status. (3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP, and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this release as being a non-GAAP financial measures. We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this release may differ from that of other banking organizations reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other banking organizations calculate their financial measures similar or with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Net Interest Margin on a Fully Taxable Equivalent Basis (Unaudited) As of or for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net interest margin - GAAP basis: Net interest income $ 11,082 $ 10,381 $ 9,592 Average interest-earning assets 982,504 953,749 935,990 Net interest margin 4.52 % 4.41 % 4.11 % Net interest margin - Non-GAAP basis: Net interest income $ 11,082 $ 10,381 $ 9,592 Plus: Impact of fully taxable equivalent adjustment 114 116 241 Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis $ 11,196 $ 10,497 $ 9,833 Average interest-earning assets 982,504 953,749 935,990 Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis - Non-GAAP basis 4.57 % 4.46 % 4.21 %





SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Efficiency Ratio (Unaudited) As of or for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 (Dollars in thousands) Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis: Noninterest expense (numerator) $ 9,381 $ 9,494 Net interest income plus noninterest income (denominator) 13,385 13,146 Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis 70.09 % 72.22 % Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis: Noninterest expense $ 9,381 $ 9,494 Less: Amortization of intangibles 175 175 Adjusted noninterest expense (numerator) $ 9,206 $ 9,319 Net interest income 11,082 9,592 Noninterest income 2,303 3,554 Less: Gain (loss) on sales of other assets 7 45 Adjusted operating revenue (denominator) $ 13,378 $ 13,101 Efficiency Ratio - Non-GAAP basis 68.81 % 71.13 %





SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Book Value Per Share (Unaudited) As of June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Total stockholders' equity $ 147,986 $ 102,979 $ 99,139 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 7,620 7,796 7,971 Tangible stockholders' equity $ 140,366 $ 95,183 $ 91,168 Shares outstanding 9,786,611 7,486,611 7,280,183 Book value per share $ 15.12 $ 13.76 $ 13.62 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets per share 0.78 1.05 1.10 Tangible book value per share $ 14.34 $ 12.71 $ 12.52





SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Unaudited) As of June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (Dollars in thousands) Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP basis: Total stockholders' equity (numerator) $ 147,986 $ 102,979 $ 99,139 Total assets (denominator) 1,076,676 1,039,478 1,030,298 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 13.74 % 9.91 % 9.62 % Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP basis: Tangible equity: Total stockholders' equity $ 147,986 $ 102,979 $ 99,139 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 7,620 7,796 7,971 Total tangible common equity (numerator) $ 140,366 $ 95,183 $ 91,168 Tangible assets: Total assets 1,076,676 1,039,478 1,030,298 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 7,620 7,796 7,971 Total tangible assets (denominator) $ 1,069,056 $ 1,031,682 $ 1,022,327 Tangible equity to tangible assets 13.13 % 9.23 % 8.92 %