Spitfire Materials : Implementation of Scheme of Arrangement

4 January 2018

UPDATE ON MERGER OF APHRODITE AND SPITFIRE

IMPLEMENTATION OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

Spitfire Materials Limited ("Spitfire") (ASX: SPI) and Aphrodite Gold Limited ("Aphrodite") (ASX: AQQ) are pleased to announce that the scheme of arrangement between Aphrodite and its shareholders ("Scheme"), as approved by Aphrodite shareholders on 18 December 2017 and the Federal Court of Australia on 20 December 2017, was implemented today. As a result, Aphrodite is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Spitfire.

In accordance with the Scheme, Spitfire has issued 221,085,527 fully paid new ordinary shares ("Shares") as consideration for the transfer of Aphrodite shares to Spitfire under the Scheme. Out of those 221,085,527 Shares issued, 159,921 Shares were issued to the sale agent to sell on behalf of ineligible foreign shareholders (refer to the Scheme Booklet that was dispatched by Aphrodite on Wednesday, 15 November 2017, for further details).

Trading of these new Spitfire Shares will commence on 5 January 2018 on a normal settlement basis.

Spitfire has also granted 13,812,635 unlisted options, each exercisable at $0.1158 on or before 19 August 2019, in consideration for the cancellation of all existing Aphrodite options on issue.

Removal of Aphrodite securities from quotation on the official list of the ASX is expected to occur at close of trading on ASX on 8 January 2018.

