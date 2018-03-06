Splunk : Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report

Splunk
Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), first in delivering “aha” moments from machine
data, today announced it has been named in the “Leaders” category of the
IDC MarketScape: Asia Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017
Vendor Analysis report*. Within the IDC MarketScape methodology, a host
of key criteria was considered, including Splunk’s strategy, offerings
(including Splunk® Enterprise and Splunk CloudTM), user
experience and vision in artificial intelligence and machine learning.
Download an excerpt of the IDC
MarketScape: Asia Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017
Vendor Analysis report on the Splunk website.
“Splunk has established its position within the market as an essential
partner for businesses performing analysis related to the performance
and robustness of the security within the organization,” said Kar Leong
Tew, research manager, IDC. “Building on this foundation, Splunk is
leveraging its expertise and experience at integrating and handling data
from multiple data sources of different granularity and importance, such
as API pulls, logs and metrics at providing analytical capabilities to
their customers. Splunk helps customers take action based on their
analysis of the data, taking into consideration its relative importance
within their organization.”
“We are honored to be named by the IDC MarketScape as a leader in Asia
Pacific big data analytics platforms,” said Chern-Yue Boey, vice
president of APAC, Splunk. “Splunk customers recognize the business
value of machine data, and they are using the Splunk platform to turn
data into answers in use cases spanning IT operations, security,
business analytics and Internet of Things.”
The Splunk platform is available on-premises, as a cloud service or as a
hybrid solution. To accelerate time-to-value, many Splunk customers
leverage Splunk Enterprise Security (ES), Splunk IT Service Intelligence
(ITSI) and Splunk User Behavior Analytics (UBA). These premium solutions
are purpose-built offerings that provide comprehensive, end-to-end
experiences for specific personas and use cases. Artificial intelligence
and machine learning is used to enhance the monitoring, detection and
prediction of critical IT, security and business events. Splunk ITSI and
Splunk UBA utilize unsupervised machine learning which delivers value to
any user, but Splunk also helps operationalize machine learning by
enabling custom analytics and a more hands-on experience through the
Splunk Machine Learning Toolkit. This toolkit is available for free to
any Splunk Enterprise or Splunk Cloud customers, and it allows users to
easily create, deploy and manage machine learning models.
Reflecting the company's growing momentum, Splunk received additional
industry recognition by winning the NetworkWorld
Asia Readers’ Choice Product Excellence Awards 2017 in the Big Data
and Business Analytics category for the third consecutive year. The
awards recognize technology providers in Asia Pacific that have
contributed to the innovative application of technology by end-user
enterprises as they seek to help customers with their digital
transformation.
*doc #AP43189817, November 2017
