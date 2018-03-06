Log in
SPLUNK INC (SPLK)
Splunk : Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report

03/06/2018 | 02:01pm CET

Splunk Recognized for Critical Technology Capabilities and Customer Value in Big Data Analytics Market

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), first in delivering “aha” moments from machine data, today announced it has been named in the “Leaders” category of the IDC MarketScape: Asia Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis report*. Within the IDC MarketScape methodology, a host of key criteria was considered, including Splunk’s strategy, offerings (including Splunk® Enterprise and Splunk CloudTM), user experience and vision in artificial intelligence and machine learning. Download an excerpt of the IDC MarketScape: Asia Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis report on the Splunk website.

“Splunk has established its position within the market as an essential partner for businesses performing analysis related to the performance and robustness of the security within the organization,” said Kar Leong Tew, research manager, IDC. “Building on this foundation, Splunk is leveraging its expertise and experience at integrating and handling data from multiple data sources of different granularity and importance, such as API pulls, logs and metrics at providing analytical capabilities to their customers. Splunk helps customers take action based on their analysis of the data, taking into consideration its relative importance within their organization.”

“We are honored to be named by the IDC MarketScape as a leader in Asia Pacific big data analytics platforms,” said Chern-Yue Boey, vice president of APAC, Splunk. “Splunk customers recognize the business value of machine data, and they are using the Splunk platform to turn data into answers in use cases spanning IT operations, security, business analytics and Internet of Things.”

The Splunk platform is available on-premises, as a cloud service or as a hybrid solution. To accelerate time-to-value, many Splunk customers leverage Splunk Enterprise Security (ES), Splunk IT Service Intelligence (ITSI) and Splunk User Behavior Analytics (UBA). These premium solutions are purpose-built offerings that provide comprehensive, end-to-end experiences for specific personas and use cases. Artificial intelligence and machine learning is used to enhance the monitoring, detection and prediction of critical IT, security and business events. Splunk ITSI and Splunk UBA utilize unsupervised machine learning which delivers value to any user, but Splunk also helps operationalize machine learning by enabling custom analytics and a more hands-on experience through the Splunk Machine Learning Toolkit. This toolkit is available for free to any Splunk Enterprise or Splunk Cloud customers, and it allows users to easily create, deploy and manage machine learning models.

Reflecting the company's growing momentum, Splunk received additional industry recognition by winning the NetworkWorld Asia Readers’ Choice Product Excellence Awards 2017 in the Big Data and Business Analytics category for the third consecutive year. The awards recognize technology providers in Asia Pacific that have contributed to the innovative application of technology by end-user enterprises as they seek to help customers with their digital transformation.

*doc #AP43189817, November 2017

About the IDC MarketScape

*IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) turns machine data into answers. Organizations use market-leading Splunk solutions with machine learning to solve their toughest IT, Internet of Things and security challenges. Join millions of passionate users and discover your “aha” moment with Splunk today: http://www.splunk.com

Splunk, Splunk>, Listen to Your Data, The Engine for Machine Data, Splunk Cloud, Splunk Light and SPL are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2018 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.


