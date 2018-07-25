SECURED PROPERTY DEVELOPMENTS PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Secured Property Developments Plc
Directors Dealing
R.A.Shane, a Director of Secured Property Developments Plc has purchased ordinary shares in the company on the dates at the prices shown below:-
20thJuly 2018 5,026 shares at 15p pence per share.
23rd July 2018 3770 shares at 20p pence per share.
This brings R.A.Shane’s total holding to 583,252 share being 29.59% of the ordinary shares of the company.
Directors holdings are now 34.10% of the company.
25thJuly 2018
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
and Persons Closely Associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|R.A.SHANE
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director of Secured Property Developments Plc
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Ordinary Share purchases
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Secured Property Developments Plc
|b)
|LEI
|LEI 2138004RJPGI4RW8HI19
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of £0.20p each
ISIN: GB0007921363
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
20th July 2018
|Price(s):
£0.15
|Volume(s)
5026
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
| As above
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|20th July 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nex Growth Market
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
and Persons Closely Associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|R.A.SHANE
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director of Secured Property Developments Plc
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Ordinary Share purchases
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Secured Property Developments Plc
|b)
|LEI
|LEI 2138004RJPGI4RW8HI19
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of £0.20p each
ISIN: GB0007921363
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
20th July 2018
|Price(s):
£0.20
|Volume(s)
3770
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
As above
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|23rd July 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nex Growth Market