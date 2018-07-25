Log in
SECURED PROPERTY DEVELOPMENTS PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

07/25/2018 | 06:38pm CEST

Secured Property Developments Plc

Directors Dealing

R.A.Shane, a Director of Secured Property Developments Plc has purchased ordinary shares in the company on the dates at the prices shown below:-

20thJuly 2018 5,026 shares at 15p pence per share.

23rd  July 2018 3770 shares at 20p pence per share.

This brings R.A.Shane’s total holding to 583,252 share being 29.59% of the ordinary shares of the company.

Directors holdings are now 34.10% of the company.

25thJuly 2018

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 		 R.A.SHANE
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 Director of Secured Property Developments Plc
b) Initial notification /Amendment
 		 Ordinary Share purchases
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
 		 Secured Property Developments Plc
b) LEI
 		 LEI 2138004RJPGI4RW8HI19
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of £0.20p each



ISIN: GB0007921363
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Purchase  of Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
20th July 2018		 Price(s):
£0.15		 Volume(s)
5026
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Price
 		     As above                                        


 
e) Date of the transaction
 		 20th July 2018
f) Place of the transaction
 		 Nex Growth Market

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 		 R.A.SHANE
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 Director of Secured Property Developments Plc
b) Initial notification /Amendment
 		 Ordinary Share purchases
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
 		 Secured Property Developments Plc
b) LEI
 		 LEI 2138004RJPGI4RW8HI19
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of £0.20p each



ISIN: GB0007921363
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Purchase  of Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
20th July 2018		 Price(s):
£0.20		 Volume(s)
3770
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Price
 		                                           
As above

 
e) Date of the transaction
 		 23rd July 2018
f) Place of the transaction
 		 Nex Growth Market

© PRNewswire 2018
