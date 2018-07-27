Log in
SPOTLESS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD (SPO)
Spotless : AE Smith wins mechanical services package for North Queensland Stadium

07/27/2018 | 09:52am CEST

AE Smith is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the mechanical services package for Stage 2 of the construction of the North Queensland Stadium in Townsville. Following an intensive procurement process, Spotless is excited to offer Watpac Group - the managing contractor of the $250 million project - effective delivery and management of all mechanical and electrical services.

The project is expected to employ more than 2,000 people across the design and construction phases, with a focus on providing local supplier and Indigenous employment opportunities.

'Our local team is looking forward to working on this flagship project,' said Mark Lovelady, General Manager, Queensland.

The new sporting stadium, which will be home to the North Queensland Cowboys, will feature 25,000 seats, corporate facilities and permanent stands and concessions, as well as modern amenities built by the local people of Townsville.

Construction of the stadium will be completed in time for the 2020 National Rugby League season.

Disclaimer

Spotless Group Holdings Limited published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 07:51:08 UTC
