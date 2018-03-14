Log in
SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP
Sprague Resources LP 2017 Form 10-K Now Available

03/14/2018

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprague Resources LP (“Sprague”) (NYSE:SRLP) has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14, 2018. A copy of the Annual Report may be viewed and downloaded from the Investor Relations section of the Partnership's website at https://investors.spragueenergy.com. Unitholders may request a copy of the Partnership’s complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request by calling toll free 800-225-1560.

About Sprague Resources LP
Sprague Resources LP is engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas. The company also provides storage and handling services for a broad range of materials.  More information concerning Sprague can be found at www.spragueenergy.com.

Investor Contact:
Kory Arthur
+1 603.766.7401
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 3 002 M
EBIT 2017 92,9 M
Net income 2017 73,7 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 9,16%
P/E ratio 2017 8,61
P/E ratio 2018 9,82
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,20x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,18x
Capitalization 606 M
Managers
NameTitle
David C. Glendon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. Milligan Chairman
Gary A. Rinaldi Chief Operating Officer, CFO, Director & Senior VP
Ben J. Hennelly Director
Robert B. Evans Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP10.95%606
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-10.04%318 827
BP-8.56%131 287
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP3.92%117 194
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES1.51%90 823
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.-7.68%52 849
