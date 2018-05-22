Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sprague Resources LP    SRLP

SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP (SRLP)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sprague Resources LP : Oil prices recovered following discussions about the issuing of new debt to Venezuela

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 02:38pm CEST

Recap: After opening the session at basically unchanged, oil prices drifted sideways in overnight trading before dipping below Friday's close. Prices recovered following discussions between U.S. President Donald Trump, Russia and China about the issuing of new debt to Venezuela. Fresh multiyear highs were achieved, amid concern over renewed U.S. sanctions against Iran and uncertainty about Venezuelan output following the country's election. For the first time since November 2014, WTI traded above $72 a barrel, with the June contract hitting a high of $72.53 a barrel, before trimming gains for a settlement at $72.24 a barrel, up 96 cents, or 135%, while Brent rose to a high of $79.43, severing gains for a settlement of $79.22 a barrel, up 92 cents, or .9%.

June RBOB rose 1% to settle at $2.257 a gallon, while June heating oil tacked on 0.4% to settle at $2.274 a gallon.

Fundamental News: The pipeline that handles Nigeria's Bonny Light crude exports is scheduled to return to operation by Wednesday, according to a spokesman for Aiteo, which operates the pipeline. The leak in the pipeline was caused by sabotage. Royal Dutch Shell said a force majeure remained in place on shipments of Nigerian Bonny Light crude. It declared a force majeure on exports of Bonny Light following a shutdown of the Nembe Creek Trunk Line stream. Exports of Bonny Light crude was expected to run at about 195,000 bpd next month.

Exports of Nigeria's Forcados crude is scheduled to decline to 195,000 bpd in July from 298,000 bpd in June.

The Trump administration escalated its demands on Iran on Monday, putting Iran on notice that any new nuclear deal would require it to stop enriching all uranium and halt its support for militant groups in the region. The administration's demands were outlined in a speech by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, which for the first time spelled out all of the administration's requirements for a new agreement. He said the administration would not try to renegotiate the old Iran deal. Instead, he outlined 12 basic requirements for a new deal, which toughened the nuclear demands and call for a wholesale change to Iran's military posture in the region. The US Secretary of State said the US is ready to respond if Iran decides to resume its nuclear program. He said the US would hold those doing prohibited business in Iran to account.

A UN Security Council panel is asking the world's largest oil traders to disclose the actions they are taking to stop the sale of crude oil and petroleum products to North Korea in violation of sanctions. The panel sent letters to 24 of the largest oil trading and refining companies, asking them to outline what measures they have in place to ensure that oil cargoes are not ultimately delivered to tankers controlled by North Korea.

Sources stated that OPEC is looking closely at a fall in Venezuela's output to see if the loss of supply from the member state warrants action by the group. This marks a shift from earlier this year, when OPEC officials downplayed the fall in Venezuela's production. Oil output in Venezuela reached a long-term low of 1.505 million bpd in April, almost 500,000 bpd below its OPEC output target.

A group of Libyan youths will shut down oilfields in Marada unless demands for better state services are met.

IIR Energy reported that US oil refiners are expected to shut in 655,000 bpd of capacity offline in the week ending May 25th, increasing available refining capacity by 524,000 bpd from the previous week. IIR expects offline capacity to fall to 605,000 bpd in the week ending June 1st.

Early Market Call - as of 8:25 AM EDT

WTI - June $72.52, up 31 cents

RBOB - June $2.2626, up 65 points

HO - June $2.2831, up 89 points


View the Sprague Refined Products Market Watch Report in a downloadable pdf format by clicking below.

Click to view more online:
View market updates
View our refined products glossary
Go to SpraguePORT online

This market update is provided for information purposes only and is not intended as advice on any transaction nor is it a solicitation to buy or sell commodities. Sprague makes no representations or warranties with respect to the contents of such news, including, without limitation, its accuracy and completeness, and Sprague shall not be responsible for the consequence of reliance upon any opinions, statements, projections and analyses presented herein or for any omission or error in fact. This document may not be reproduced or redistributed, in whole or in part, without the prior written permission of Sprague.

Disclaimer

Sprague Resources LP published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 12:37:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP
02:38pSPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : Oil prices recovered following discussions about the issu..
PU
12:29pSPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : Announces Chief Accounting Officer Retirement and Appoint..
AQ
05/21SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : Traders were focused on Venezuela's presidential election..
PU
05/18SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
05/18SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : June NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $2.859..
PU
05/18SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : Oil prices reached fresh 3.5 year highs
PU
05/17SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : June NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $2.815..
PU
05/17SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : EIA reported a 1.4 million barrel draw in U.S. crude oil ..
PU
05/16SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : June NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $2.836..
PU
05/16SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : WTI spent most of the session trading to the downside, wh..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/1650 Energy Sector Top Yield And 50 Top Wall St. Target Dividend Stocks For May 
05/11Sprague Resources' (SRLP) CEO David Glendon on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Cal.. 
05/0930 Top Dividend Challenger Gains Led By EQT Midstream Partners, Hoegh LNG Par.. 
05/0818 DIVIDEND INCREASES : April 30-May 4, 2018 
05/08Sprague Resources beats by $1.67, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 643 M
EBIT 2018 115 M
Net income 2018 52,1 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 11,7%
P/E ratio 2018 5,94
P/E ratio 2019 10,84
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,15x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,14x
Capitalization 531 M
Chart SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP
Duration : Period :
Sprague Resources LP Technical Analysis Chart | SRLP | US8493431089 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 28,0 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David C. Glendon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. Milligan Chairman
Gary A. Rinaldi Chief Operating Officer, CFO, Director & Senior VP
Ben J. Hennelly Director
Robert B. Evans Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP-4.34%531
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-1.63%344 211
BP12.17%157 545
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP18.60%135 627
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES1.60%87 012
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.14.32%67 437
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.