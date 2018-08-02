Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sprague Resources LP    SRLP

SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP (SRLP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sprague Resources LP : September NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $2.758 on Wednesday, August 1st

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 04:19pm CEST

August 2, 2018

Wednesday, August 1st saw the front-month NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts open at $2.771, nearly two cents below Tuesday's closing price $2.782. Weighing continued forecasts for the return of above-average temperatures against bearish manufacturing data, the contract traded between an intraday high of $2.782 at 10:40AM and low of $2.756 at 2:20PM. September closed lower on Wednesday at $2.758.

The EIA Natural Gas Storage Report is due out at 10:30AM today. The report is expected to show a 42 BCF injection to storage for the week ended July 27th. This compares to a 19 BCF injection at this time last year and a five-year average injection amount of 43 BCF.

This morning in Globex, WTI Crude was down 39 cents; Natural Gas was unchanged; Heating Oil was down slightly; and, Gasoline was down two cents.
Natural Gas Glossary
For access to Sprague's full Natural Gas Market Watch Report including commentary not posted here, please send your request to [email protected] or call 1-855-466-2842.

This market update is provided for information purposes only and is not intended as advice on any transaction nor is it a solicitation to buy or sell commodities. Sprague makes no representations or warranties with respect to the contents of such news, including, without limitation, its accuracy and completeness, and Sprague shall not be responsible for the consequence of reliance upon any opinions, statements, projections and analyses presented herein or for any omission or error in fact. This document may not be reproduced or redistributed, in whole or in part, without the prior written permission of Sprague.

Disclaimer

Sprague Resources LP published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 14:14:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP
04:19pSPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : September NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $..
PU
03:20pSPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : EIA reported a 3.8 million barrel build in U.S. crude oil..
PU
08/01SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : Reuters’ survey put OPEC production for the month o..
PU
08/01SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : September NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $..
PU
07/31SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : Charitable Giving Blog – Highlight on Seacoast Heal..
PU
07/31SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : OPEC increased production by 70,000 barrels per day durin..
PU
07/31SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : Announces Cash Distribution for the Second Quarter of 201..
AQ
07/30SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : August NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $2.7..
PU
07/30SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : There was a 4.1% rise in the U.S. gross domestic product ..
PU
07/27SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP : Oil prices rose as Saudi Arabia temporarily stopped crude..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/3034 DIVIDEND INCREASES : July 23-27, 2018 (Part 2: Non-Financials) 
07/26Sprague Resources declares $0.6675 dividend 
07/1989 Champions, Contenders, And Challengers Rank As Wall St. Dividend Stars For.. 
07/02Red, White, Midstream Blues 
06/28Buy This 11% Yield Before It's Too Late - Growth And 40% Upside Potential Fro.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 842 M
EBIT 2018 114 M
Net income 2018 68,9 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 10,5%
P/E ratio 2018 6,60
P/E ratio 2019 12,06
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,15x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,15x
Capitalization 578 M
Chart SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP
Duration : Period :
Sprague Resources LP Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 28,0 $
Spread / Average Target 8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David C. Glendon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. Milligan Chairman
Gary A. Rinaldi Chief Operating Officer, CFO, Director & Senior VP
Ben J. Hennelly Director
Robert B. Evans Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP6.41%578
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-2.55%345 100
BP7.75%150 387
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP8.48%119 229
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES29.19%109 949
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.17.64%68 699
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.