Sprague Resources LP : September NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $2.758 on Wednesday, August 1st

August 2, 2018

Wednesday, August 1saw the front-month NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts open at $2.771, nearly two cents below Tuesday's closing price $2.782. Weighing continued forecasts for the return of above-average temperatures against bearish manufacturing data, the contract traded between an intraday high of $2.782 at 10:40AM and low of $2.756 at 2:20PM. September closed lower on Wednesday at $2.758.

The EIA Natural Gas Storage Report is due out at 10:30AM today. The report is expected to show a 42 BCF injection to storage for the week ended July 27th. This compares to a 19 BCF injection at this time last year and a five-year average injection amount of 43 BCF.

This morning in Globex, WTI Crude was down 39 cents; Natural Gas was unchanged; Heating Oil was down slightly; and, Gasoline was down two cents.

