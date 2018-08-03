Sprague Resources LP : September NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $2.816 on Thursday, August 2nd

August 3, 2018

Thursday, August 2saw the front-month NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts open at $2.758, even to Wednesday's closing price. Seesawing along $2.765 through the day's opening ninety minutes, the contract then surged higher as the less than estimated inventory report was released. Ascending to the $2.82 level by 11:00AM, prices fluctuated within a penny of this mark as the afternoon drew on. Tagging the intraday high of $2.828 ahead of closing, September finished higher on Thursday at $2.816.

The EIA Natural Gas Storage Report published on Thursday showed a 35 BCF injection to storage for the week ended July 27th - below the market estimate of 42 BCF. Total working gas in storage was reported as 2,308 BCF; 23.0% below this time last year and 19.7% below the five-year average.

This morning in Globex, WTI Crude was down 11 cents; Natural Gas was up three cents; Heating Oil was down slightly; and, Gasoline was up one cent.



