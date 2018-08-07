Log in
SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP (SRLP)
Sprague Resources LP : September NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $2.860 on Monday, August 6th

08/07/2018 | 03:21pm CEST

August 7, 2018

Monday, August 6th saw the front-month NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts open at $2.826, nearly three cents below Friday's closing price of $2.853. Ascending to surpass the $2.84 level as markets opened, below-average inventory levels continued to outweigh healthy production. Trading along either side of $2.850 through midday, prices rose to tally the intraday high of $2.862 at 12:10PM. September proceeded to close higher on Monday at $2.860.

This morning in Globex, WTI Crude was up 73 cents; Natural Gas was up two cents; Heating Oil was up three cents; and, Gasoline was up three cents. Additionally, cash prices were higher in New York and New England.
Natural Gas Glossary
For access to Sprague's full Natural Gas Market Watch Report including commentary not posted here, please send your request to [email protected] or call 1-855-466-2842.

This market update is provided for information purposes only and is not intended as advice on any transaction nor is it a solicitation to buy or sell commodities. Sprague makes no representations or warranties with respect to the contents of such news, including, without limitation, its accuracy and completeness, and Sprague shall not be responsible for the consequence of reliance upon any opinions, statements, projections and analyses presented herein or for any omission or error in fact. This document may not be reproduced or redistributed, in whole or in part, without the prior written permission of Sprague.

Disclaimer

Sprague Resources LP published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 13:20:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 842 M
EBIT 2018 114 M
Net income 2018 68,9 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 10,6%
P/E ratio 2018 6,50
P/E ratio 2019 11,87
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,15x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,15x
Capitalization 576 M
Chart SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP
Duration : Period :
Sprague Resources LP Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 28,0 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David C. Glendon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. Milligan Chairman
Gary A. Rinaldi Chief Operating Officer, CFO, Director & Senior VP
Ben J. Hennelly Director
Robert B. Evans Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP4.75%576
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-4.11%339 469
BP8.44%147 298
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP6.20%114 570
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES29.82%109 827
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.16.40%67 252
