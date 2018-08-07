Sprague Resources LP : September NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts Closed at $2.860 on Monday, August 6th

August 7, 2018

Monday, August 6th saw the front-month NYMEX Natural Gas Futures Contracts open at $2.826, nearly three cents below Friday's closing price of $2.853. Ascending to surpass the $2.84 level as markets opened, below-average inventory levels continued to outweigh healthy production. Trading along either side of $2.850 through midday, prices rose to tally the intraday high of $2.862 at 12:10PM. September proceeded to close higher on Monday at $2.860. This morning in Globex, WTI Crude was up 73 cents; Natural Gas was up two cents; Heating Oil was up three cents; and, Gasoline was up three cents. Additionally, cash prices were higher in New York and New England.

