Springs Global Participacoes : announces the release date for its 4Q17 and 2017 results

Springs Global announces the release date for its 4Q17 and 2017 results

São Paulo, February 5th, 2018 - Springs Global Participações S.A. (Springs Global, B3: SGPS3) informs that it will release its fourth quarter of 2017 (4Q17) and full year 2017 results on March 22, 2018, after market closes.

Springs Global will host a conference call and webcast on March 23, 2018, at 11 am São Paulo time, 10 am New York time and 2 pm London time, in Portuguese with simultaneous translation to English.

Earnings release - 4Q17 and 2017

Date: 03/22/2018

Time: after market closes

Earnings conference call - 4Q17 and 2017

Date: 03/23/2018

Time: 11 pm São Paulo time / 10 am New York time / 2 pm London time

In Portuguese: +55 11 3193-1001/ +55 11 2820-4001

In English: +1 800 492-3904 (Toll free) / +1 646 828-8246

Passcode: Springs Global

To access the webcast (live and replay) in English click here or access the website http://www.springs.com/ri.

For further information, contact:

+55 11 2145-4476

[email protected]

Alessandra Gadelha - IR Officer [email protected]