Springs Global Participacoes : announces the release date for its 4Q17 and 2017 results

SPRINGS GLOBAL PARTICIPACOES SA (SGPS3)
02/05/2018 | 10:35pm CET

Springs Global announces the release date for its 4Q17 and 2017 results

São Paulo, February 5th, 2018 - Springs Global Participações S.A. (Springs Global, B3: SGPS3) informs that it will release its fourth quarter of 2017 (4Q17) and full year 2017 results on March 22, 2018, after market closes.

Springs Global will host a conference call and webcast on March 23, 2018, at 11 am São Paulo time, 10 am New York time and 2 pm London time, in Portuguese with simultaneous translation to English.

Earnings release - 4Q17 and 2017

Date: 03/22/2018

Time: after market closes

Earnings conference call - 4Q17 and 2017

Date: 03/23/2018

Time: 11 pm São Paulo time / 10 am New York time / 2 pm London time

In Portuguese: +55 11 3193-1001/ +55 11 2820-4001

In English: +1 800 492-3904 (Toll free) / +1 646 828-8246

Passcode: Springs Global

To access the webcast (live and replay) in English click here or access the website http://www.springs.com/ri.

For further information, contact:

+55 11 2145-4476

[email protected]

Alessandra Gadelha - IR Officer [email protected]

Springs Global Participações SA published this content on 05 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2018 21:34:02 UTC.

