Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sprint Corp    S

SPRINT CORP (S)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sprint : Top 5 Ways Sprint Salutes the U.S. Military

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 07:28pm CEST

As a veteran, I applaud just about everything that benefits the brave members of our military and their families. These dedicated individuals make a huge commitment and sacrifice to serve and protect our country. So, I love it when I see companies 'pay them back.'

That's why I want to recognize all we do at Sprint!

Here's the Five Top Ways that Sprint Salutes the U.S. Military:

  1. 1) We recently tailored an Unlimited plan just for members of the military. The Sprint Unlimited Military Plan offers 50% off family lines two through six. Veterans, active duty, and those in the reserves or National Guard qualify for this exclusive rate plan.1 Sprint also offers a secure and easy online form with a few points of information. No DD 214 or other paperwork required!
  2. Sprint's Military Suspension program lets deployed military customers remain on their service plan and keep their phone number for up to 36 months.
  3. Sprint will donate $30 to Fisher House Foundation on behalf of each new military and veteran account2. Fisher House offers a 'home away from home' for military families.
  4. We're committed to recruiting veterans, members of the Reserve and National Guard, as well as active members of the military plus spouses. We have recruiting contacts, job postings on military bases, relevant training available and we participate in workshops designed to transition military skills into civilian jobs.
  5. Our veteran-focused Employee Group boasts over 700 members and it provides members with professional development and mentoring opportunities.

I'm honored to have served my country, and I truly appreciate Sprint's commitment to helping military service members and their families. I hope you do too. Visit sprint.com/dod for more information.

1Limited time offer. Price with Autopay and 50% off lines 2-6 Unlimited Basic Rates: $60/mo for line 1, $20/mo for line 2 and $10/mo/line for lines 3-6.Includes Unlimited talk, text and data. MHS reduced to 3G speeds after 500MB/mo. SD video streams up to 480p, music up to 500 kbps, gaming up to 2 Mbps Data deprioritization during congestion. Other mo. charges apply.

2Donation is not tax-deductible for service member.

Disclaimer

Sprint Corporation published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 17:27:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPRINT CORP
07:28pSPRINT : Top 5 Ways Sprint Salutes the U.S. Military
PU
07/30Nokia, T-Mobile US agree $3.5 billion deal, world's first big 5G award
RE
07/30Nokia, T-Mobile US agree $3.5 billion deal, world's first big 5G award
RE
07/30SPRINT : 10 Days Only - Get the Amazing iPhone 8 for $8/month
PR
07/27SPRINT CORP : quaterly earnings release
07/27FCC Wireless Bureau Issues Public Notice on T-Mobile U.S. and Sprint Corp.
AQ
07/26SPRINT : Magic Box – Hospitality Edition Helps Hotels Improve Wireless Dat..
PU
07/23SPRINT : Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in connection with bu..
PU
07/23SPRINT : Notice of exempt solicitation. Definitive material.
PU
07/20SPRINT : Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in connection with bu..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01:09pSprint considers taking part in two FCC spectrum auctions 
07/27Sprint expanding into 700 Walmart stores 
07/27Sprint And T-Mobile Senate Hearing Exposes Merger Has Little Resistance - Spr.. 
07/25VERIZON : Only Good For The Dividend 
07/22VERIZON : Buy Or Sell? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 32 456 M
EBIT 2019 2 288 M
Net income 2019 -492 M
Debt 2019 34 230 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 1,73x
EV / Sales 2020 1,77x
Capitalization 21 987 M
Chart SPRINT CORP
Duration : Period :
Sprint Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPRINT CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 5,65 $
Spread / Average Target 3,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michel Combes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raul Marcelo Claure Executive Chairman
Néstor Cano Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Mark Davies Chief Financial Officer
John C. B. Saw Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPRINT CORP-6.79%21 987
AT&T-17.70%222 344
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-11.74%182 123
NTT DOCOMO INC7.22%98 496
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP0.61%92 726
KDDI CORP9.90%71 096
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.