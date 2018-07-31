Sprint : Top 5 Ways Sprint Salutes the U.S. Military

As a veteran, I applaud just about everything that benefits the brave members of our military and their families. These dedicated individuals make a huge commitment and sacrifice to serve and protect our country. So, I love it when I see companies 'pay them back.'

That's why I want to recognize all we do at Sprint!

Here's the Five Top Ways that Sprint Salutes the U.S. Military:

1) We recently tailored an Unlimited plan just for members of the military. The Sprint Unlimited Military Plan offers 50% off family lines two through six. Veterans, active duty, and those in the reserves or National Guard qualify for this exclusive rate plan.1 Sprint also offers a secure and easy online form with a few points of information. No DD 214 or other paperwork required! Sprint's Military Suspension program lets deployed military customers remain on their service plan and keep their phone number for up to 36 months. Sprint will donate $30 to Fisher House Foundation on behalf of each new military and veteran account2. Fisher House offers a 'home away from home' for military families. We're committed to recruiting veterans, members of the Reserve and National Guard, as well as active members of the military plus spouses. We have recruiting contacts, job postings on military bases, relevant training available and we participate in workshops designed to transition military skills into civilian jobs. Our veteran-focused Employee Group boasts over 700 members and it provides members with professional development and mentoring opportunities.

I'm honored to have served my country, and I truly appreciate Sprint's commitment to helping military service members and their families. I hope you do too. Visit sprint.com/dod for more information.

1Limited time offer. Price with Autopay and 50% off lines 2-6 Unlimited Basic Rates: $60/mo for line 1, $20/mo for line 2 and $10/mo/line for lines 3-6.Includes Unlimited talk, text and data. MHS reduced to 3G speeds after 500MB/mo. SD video streams up to 480p, music up to 500 kbps, gaming up to 2 Mbps Data deprioritization during congestion. Other mo. charges apply.

2Donation is not tax-deductible for service member.