Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sprouts Farmers Market Inc    SFM

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC (SFM)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. And Purchased Shares In Its Secondary Public Offering To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/09/2018 | 01:14am CET

NEW YORK, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. ("Sprouts Farmers Market" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SFM).

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP. (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

If you invested in Sprouts Farmers Market common stock pursuant to the secondary public offering on or about March 10, 2015 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/SFM.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to [email protected].  

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
[email protected]
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sprouts-farmers-market-investor-alert-faruqi--faruqi-llp-encourages-investors-who-suffered-losses-exceeding-50000-investing-in-sprouts-farmers-market-inc-and-purchased-shares-in-its-secondary-public-offering-to-contact-the--300611277.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC
01:14aSPROUTS FARMERS MARKET Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered..
PR
03/06Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possib..
BU
02/27COSTCO WHOLESALE : Which Austin grocery store makes the tastiest rotisserie chic..
AQ
02/22SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC : Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
01/25Sprouts Farmers Market Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnin..
GL
01/17Trader Joe’s, Costco, Amazon lead consumer preference study
AQ
01/09Sprouts Expands Home Delivery Through Partnership with Instacart
GL
01/08Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and 2017 Re..
GL
2017SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET : to Present at The ICR Conference 2018
PU
2017Sprouts Farmers Market to Present at The ICR Conference 2018
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/07Anxiety builds over Kroger earnings 
02/23SPROUTS : Shaking Off The Threat 
02/22Sprouts Farmers Markets (SFM) Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
02/22Sprouts Farmers Market dips after earnings 
02/22Sprouts Farmers Market beats by $0.01, revenue in-line 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.