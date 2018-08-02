Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/02 09:20:03 pm
36.73 USD   -0.05%
07/12SPX : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 2nd
AQ
07/09SPX : Heat Transfer to close Tulsa operations, spokesman says
AQ
07/02SPX : to Exit Heat Transfer Business
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SPX Corp : SPX Corporation to Host Earnings Call

08/02/2018 | 08:51pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2018 / SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 2, 2018 at 4:45 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-079E3A1C257D0.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 443 M
EBIT 2018 146 M
Net income 2018 101 M
Debt 2018 326 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 16,15
P/E ratio 2019 13,41
EV / Sales 2018 1,33x
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
Capitalization 1 594 M
Chart SPX CORP
Duration : Period :
SPX Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPX CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 43,0 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eugene Joseph Lowe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick J. O'Leary Chairman
J. Randall Data President-South Africa & Head-Global Operations
Scott William Sproule CFO, Treasurer & Vice President
Rick D. Puckett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPX CORP18.19%1 594
FANUC CORP-18.70%40 906
ATLAS COPCO AB-7.38%34 177
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES15.22%31 144
INGERSOLL-RAND9.23%24 165
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-14.72%23 065
