Sri Lanka Telecom : SLT Broadband boosts data plans for the new year 2018 by topping upto 75 percent more GB monthly volumes.

Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT), the national telecommunications service provider boasts of the market's biggest data allowance with its announcement of the increase in broadband data volumes adding up to 75 percent more GB data volumes offered for the new year 2018 at the existing prices for all its broadband packages.

With these entitled monthly data volume enhancements, SLT broadband customers would be able to consume more data and enjoy their connected digital lifestyles which is significantly increasing value for money.

These data volume increases are applicable for both existing customers of SLT as well as new broadband customers. The SLT customers are capable of experiencing its more consistent, uninterrupted and high speed internet with increased browsing at absolutely no increase in costs.

The SLT consumers enjoy this special benefit of increasing the data volumes up to 75 percent monthly total data volumes of its broadband packages compared to previously offered monthly total data volume, at the same price, due to the company's continuous commitment as shown over a period of time every year, to be differentiated in the competition.

SLT emphasizes on its unmatched Broadband internet data volume as the truly No. 1 value for money broadband internet offers in Sri Lanka without any doubt. The SLT also provides unmatched offers throughout the year including highest monthly data volumes up to 3000GBs, Highest download speeds - up to 100Mbps, Shared data for multiple devices - on Wi-Fi capable smart devices to SLT Broadband internet consumers enabling their growing digital requirements. SLT Broadband customers too are powered with ultra-high speed broadband through the Nationwide Fibre Optics backbone connectivity and unmatched multiple gigantic global connectivity options.

SLT is enhancing and expanding its islandwide backbone network in order to provide a superior broadband experience of the highest standards, connecting Sri Lankans with each other and to the world, while providing a wealth of information at their fingertips.

SLT Broadband is powered by Fibre, ADSL & LTE technologies, and the customers are invited to contact the company via the 24 hour hotline 1212 and visit the company's corporate website www.slt.lk or email [email protected] for more information.