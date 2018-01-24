Sri Lanka Telecom : SLT Opens New Contact Center in Bandarawela

Log in
01/24/2018 | 08:14am CET

As a means of strengthening its services and broadening the organization's reach across the island, Sri Lanka Telecom has recently announced the opening of a new 'Contact Centre' in Bandarawela. Thus strengthening the SLT 1212 hotline, whilst also raising the standard and improving the level of customer service, by reducing holding time and providing callers with over-the-phone technical support. The new contact center will also play a role in the improvement of geographical redundancy in the 1212 customer support service.

All SLT Contact Centers across the island boast of well-trained officers capable of maintaining consistent and excellent customer service, and the new contact center in Bandarawela is no exception to the rule. This helps the organization develop higher standards in service and retain its position within the industry. The around 30 professionals at the new contact center to respond customers who are contacting SLT customer support hotline 1212 over a wide range of queries related to any product or service. Fully equipped with the latest technology, the contact center also facilitates first level technical aid when it comes to SLT Broadband and other necessary consumer service requirements. Due to the seamless diversion of calls, any customer dialing 1212 will not feel the geographical differences between the contact centers.

The official opening ceremony held at Reginal Telecom Office-Bandarawela, 21th January 2018. Hon. Harin Fernando, Minister of Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructure of Sri Lanka was the chief guest together with Mr. P.G.Kumarasinghe ,the Group Chairman of SLT as well as Senior SLT officers were also present at the event.

Sri Lanka Telecom plc published this content on 24 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2018 07:14:04 UTC.

