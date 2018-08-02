Sri Lanka Telecom : SLT, Super Platinum Sponsor for the Batticaloa Emergency and Accident Project

The newly built Emergency and Trauma Unit at the Teaching Hospital Batticaloa was declared open recently by the Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Dr. Rajitha Senaratne. Sri Lanka Telecom PLC is the Super Platinum Sponsor of this project, having invested an amount of USD 300,000 for the project.

The Project Batticaloa Emergency and Accident Project (BEAP ) was initiated with the vision of building a fully equipped emergency and trauma unit at the Batticaloa Teaching Hospital that is capable of handling the large number of patients that seek treatment at the hospital each day. The Teaching Hospital treats approximately 700 patients per day. The existing facilities of the hospital were grossly inadequate to provide care to the 2 million plus population that live and seek medical attention not only in Batticaloa itself but also around the region including Trincomalee, Polonnaruwa as well as Ampara.

Mr. P.G. Kumarasinghe Sirisena, Chairman of the SLT Group gave his comments about the opening of the newly built unit, saying, 'We are honoured to have been a part of this noteworthy cause, the BEAP Project. As the Super Platinum Sponsor of the project, we have invested a large sum in this, but I believe it's money well spent. We are truly glad to see the fruits of our investment - the envisioned Emergency and Trauma Unit being successfully completed and opened to the public, and the people in the region now being able to receive high quality medical care and treatment at the Batticaloa Teaching Hospital.'

'We thank and appreciate the Foundation Supporting a National Trauma Service in Sri Lanka for their commitment and hard work to see this project through to its completion and we also thank them for giving us this opportunity to be a part of this noble cause,' added Mr. Sirisena.