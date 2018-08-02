Sri Lanka Telecom : SLT successfully concludes “eSports Cafe Challenge”

Powered by SLT's next generation fibre optic broadband, Sri Lanka Telecom, the Country's leading digital service provider and the provider of lag-less gaming experience proudly presented the 'SLT eSports Cafe Challenge'. The first gaming event was held recently at the Keero Gaming Launge, Gangodawila, Nugogoda. The administration and the management part of this event was handled by gamer.lk. 'SLT eSports Cafe Challenge' is recognized as a ranking tournament by Sri Lanka e-Sports Association (SLESA).

With the success of 'SLT eSports Championship' and 'SLT eSports Regional Challenge', the Company introduced 'SLT eSports Cafe Challenge', a brand new eSports event series of the SLT eSports brand. The team gaming title, 'Overwatch' was won by the team PnX|Syndicate while the Runner-up and Second Runner-up were teams X3.Nitro Zeus and Team Blackwatch respectively. Winners walked away with attractive cash prizes including SLT Broadband 100GB free data bundle and free broadband connections.

Fifa 18, Project Cars, Tekken 7, Injustice 2 and Clash Royale individual game titles were won by Afdhal Muvaffik, Angelo Tennakoon, Roshan Jurampathy, Rashad Ameer and Joel Joung respectively.

The SLT eSports competitions are powered by the fibre-optic broadband connectivity, the most reliable broadband connection for online and real-time gaming. Gamers were extremely happy with the challenge as well as the ultra-high speed connectivity provided for the e-games.