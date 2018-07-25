SRP Groupe : SHOWROOMPRIVÉ WILL PUBLISH ITS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2018 ON JULY 26TH 2018

Showroomprivé WILL PUBLISH ITS results FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2018
ON JULY 26TH 2018
Showroomprivé, a leading European online retailer specialising in fashion for the Digital Woman, will publish its results for the first half of fiscal year 2018,
A press release will be posted on Showroomprivé's corporate website: www.showroomprivegroup.com
An analyst and investor conference call (in French and English) will also be hosted on July 26th 2018 from 6:30 pm (Paris time). Journalists will only be able to listen to the conference.
Speakers:
Thierry Petit, Chief Executive Officer
David Dayan, Deputy Chief Executive
Thomas Kienzi, Chief Financial Officer
Dial-in to listen to the conference LIVE:
In French
From France: +33 (0)1 76 77 28 19
From the UK: +44 (0)330 336 9407
Access code: 2303025
In English (simultaneous interpretation of the French conference)
From France: +33 (0)1 76 77 22 57
From the UK: +44 (0)330 336 9411
Access code: 3399031
ABOUT SHOWROOMPRIVE.COM
Showroomprive.com is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 2,000 brand partners on its mobile apps or online in France and eight other countries.
Since its launch in 2006, the company has enjoyed quick and profitable growth.
Showroomprivé is listed on the Euronext Paris (code: SRP), and reported gross turnover of over 900 million euros in 2017, corresponding to net sales of 655 million euros, up 21% versus the previous year. The company employs more than 1,150 people.
For more information: www.showroomprivegroup.com
CONTACTS