SRP Groupe : SHOWROOMPRIVÉ WILL PUBLISH ITS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2018 ON JULY 26TH 2018

07/25/2018 | 05:15pm CEST

Showroomprive.com
SHOWROOMPRIVÉ WILL PUBLISH ITS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2018 ON JULY 26TH 2018

25-Jul-2018 / 17:13 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

  

Showroomprivé WILL PUBLISH ITS results FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2018 
ON JULY 26TH 2018

  

Showroomprivé, a leading European online retailer specialising in fashion for the Digital Woman, will publish its results for the first half of fiscal year 2018,

 

A press release will be posted on Showroomprivé's corporate website: www.showroomprivegroup.com

 

An analyst and investor conference call (in French and English) will also be hosted on July 26th 2018 from 6:30 pm (Paris time). Journalists will only be able to listen to the conference.

 

Speakers:

 

Thierry Petit, Chief Executive Officer
David Dayan, Deputy Chief Executive
Thomas Kienzi, Chief Financial Officer

 

Dial-in to listen to the conference LIVE:

 

In French

From France:  +33 (0)1 76 77 28 19

From the UK:  +44 (0)330 336 9407

Access code:  2303025

 

In English (simultaneous interpretation of the French conference)

From France:  +33 (0)1 76 77 22 57

From the UK:  +44 (0)330 336 9411

Access code:  3399031

 

ABOUT SHOWROOMPRIVE.COM

Showroomprive.com is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 2,000 brand partners on its mobile apps or online in France and eight other countries.

Since its launch in 2006, the company has enjoyed quick and profitable growth.

 

Showroomprivé is listed on the Euronext Paris (code: SRP), and reported gross turnover of over 900 million euros in 2017, corresponding to net sales of 655 million euros, up 21% versus the previous year. The company employs more than 1,150 people.

 

For more information: www.showroomprivegroup.com

 CONTACTS

Showroomprivé

Damien Fornier de Violet, Investor Relations

[email protected]net

 

Adeline Pastor, Head of Communications

+33 1 76 21 19 46

[email protected]net

 

 

Taddeo

Anne-Charlotte Neau

+33 (0)6 23 73 56 03

[email protected]

 

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

Document title: VA
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=CMSMBPGJXI

Language: English
Company: Showroomprive.com
1, rue des Blés - ZAC Montjoie
93210 La Plaine Saint-Denis
France
Internet: showroomprive.com
ISIN: FR0013006558
AMF Category: Other news releases
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

707937  25-Jul-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=707937&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
