Alternative strategies: The future for hedge funds?

The alternatives industry is a diverse one. Historically, it encompassed hedge funds and private capital products, which were available to institutional investors. Increasingly, 'liquid alternatives', which are typically hedge funds regulated under UCITS or the '40 Act, are coming to market as firms try to diversify beyond institutional money and attract more retail capital. Here we take a look at some of the pressing issues facing alternatives, which were discussed at length during Fund Forum International 2018 in Berlin.

Private capital leads the way

Institutional money is rolling into private equity and private capital strategies as investors seek above public market returns and diversification away from fixed income related instruments. The money now in the hands of private equity is at record highs, estimated by Preqin to be in the region of around $2.83 trillion. This figure is likely to grow over the next 12 to 24 months, given that 53% of investors told the data provider that they intended to increase their long-term allocations into the asset class. [1]

The primary driver behind these inflows is performance, with 95% of investors acknowledging private equity returns either met or exceeded their expectations in 2017. [2] Investors into the asset class are fairly mixed comprising HNWIs (high-net-worth-individuals) and family offices, right through to major insurers and sovereign wealth funds. While these strong capital flows and record fundraisings are a ringing endorsement of the industry's success, they do mask some broader problems.

Surplus cash has made it harder for private equity firms to execute deals, meaning there is now a record $1.7 trillion in dry powder floating around as of December 2017, according to Bain & Company.[3] The excessive glut of cash has also meant assets are overpriced, a drawback conceded by investors in the Preqin study, with 88% stating valuations were the biggest problem currently facing private equity.[4] In response, some investors are growing their exposures to different types of private capital strategies, such as private debt and credit.

Hedge funds: finding the balance

The market's characteristics post-financial crisis have been dominated by low volatility and quantitative easing (QE), which has not been kind to hedge funds, an asset class whose performance has struggled since 2008. However, 2016 was a positive year for hedge funds, while the average manager has delivered returns of 1.41% year-to-date 2018.[5] Despite suffering a year of outflows in 2016, inflows rebounded in 2017 with $49.5 billion moving into the asset class.[6]

One of the challenges facing hedge funds is that the industry is collectively running too much institutional money, forcing firms to de-risk as part of their liquidity risk management thereby compromising returns. Simultaneously, the oversupply of AuM in hedge funds makes it harder to trade in niche markets and instruments due to crowding, leading to lower returns.

Hedge funds have made efforts to lower their fees amid the difficult return environment and the mounting pressure they face from exchange traded funds (ETFs) and smart beta products. Research conducted in 2018 by the prime brokerage arm of Deutsche Bank said the average management fee had dropped 3bps to 1.56% while performance fees were down 26 bps to 17.3%.[7]

Liquid alternative funds

Liquid alternative products in the US peaked in 2014/5, according to one panellist at Fund Forum, who added that since then launch activity has petered out somewhat. The absence of volatility and continuation of Quantitative Easing (QE) has suppressed performance leading to subdued inflows for liquid alternatives. Many firms have also struggled to navigate the liquidity risk management rules introduced by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which oblige firms to categorise their liquidity into different buckets.[8] As such, inflows have not been as spectacular as many had originally projected.

Alternative UCITS is, however, a different story. Fund Forum delegates heard that the asset class continues to attract money while launch activity has been strong. Data from Luxhedge indicated alternative UCITS' AuM now stood at EUR 470 billion, although added performance had been weak, with the average manager losing 0.83% year to date 2018. However, those hedge funds using the UCITS wrapper to diversify their investor base into the retail world, have found the UCITS name to be a strong USP not just in Europe but in Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

While some hedge funds marketing into the EU and elsewhere have obtained AIFMD (Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive) status, some feel that AIFMs do not command the same investor pull of UCITS, mainly because it is a fairly new brand, and a number of allocators are not entirely familiar with it. There are growing concerns that some hedge funds are using the UCITS wrapper inappropriately, incorporating strategies which are not compatible with the liquidity provisions. Experts warn UCITS' reputation could be tarnished if a manager found itself suffering from a liquidity mismatch and was forced to gate client assets.

Looking ahead

Many of the asset classes which have underperformed have done so because market conditions have been unprecedented as a result of Central Bank intervention. With QE being unwound and interest rates once again rising, those strategies that have struggled over the last few years could well shine again.

