Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.    SSNC

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC. (SSNC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/03 10:00:00 pm
56.75 USD   +4.42%
08/03SS&C TECHNOLOGI : Innovation and transformation at SS&C Deliver 2018
PU
08/03SS&C TECHNOLOGI : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02CECL : one less place for weak data to hide
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SS&C Technologies : Innovation and transformation at SS&C Deliver 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 11:36pm CEST

Innovation and transformation are echoing throughout our industry as solutions to the challenges we face. We know we have to find new ways to differentiate and grow despite shrinking margins, mounting fee pressures, changing investor behavior, regulations and rapid technological advancements.

Innovation and transformation generate a lot of buzz, but they aren't strategies in and of themselves. What it really comes down to, simply, is finding ways to do things better, whether that means improving decision-making, speeding up time to market or making processes more efficient.

Although we're faced with the same challenges, no innovation strategy looks the same. At SS&C, we're looking for ways to augment your unique growth strategies by enhancing our comprehensive suite of industry-leading products and services. We're investing in our existing solutions, incorporating the latest technologies and building new solutions from the ground up.

We're pleased to have the Deliver conference as an opportunity to engage directly with you. We look forward to learning more about your plans for growth and to share what we're doing to provide you with opportunities to:

  • Leverage advanced technologies like cloud, artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotic process automation
  • Eliminate boundaries between products, systems, processes, people and information
  • Adopt new ways of doing business that are more nimble, flexible, smart and responsive

We hope you'll join us at Deliver 2018 to connect with colleagues, participate in peer roundtables and learn more about how our innovation strategies can support you during product sessions and the lab series. Register today or learn more.


Company News and Events

Innovation , artificial intelligence , SS&C Deliver , Cloud , Robotic Process Automation

Disclaimer

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 21:35:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
08/03SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Innovation and transformation at SS&C Deliver 2018
PU
08/03SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
08/02CECL : one less place for weak data to hide
PU
08/02SS&C : Technologies Reports Q2 2018 Results, Announces Management Changes
PR
08/02SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : to Acquire Eze Software
AQ
08/02SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Transitioning to Black Diamond with 30+ years of data
PU
07/31ALTERNATIVE STRATEGIES : The future for hedge funds?
PU
07/31SS&C : to Acquire Eze Software
PR
07/31TAMALE RMS : Continuing to solve investment managers’ research demands
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08/02SS&C beats by $0.07, beats on revenue 
08/01Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
08/01July ChartBook - Trend Indicators And Relative Performance And Top Momentum E.. 
07/31SS&C to acquire Eze Software 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 386 M
EBIT 2018 955 M
Net income 2018 289 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,52%
P/E ratio 2018 47,77
P/E ratio 2019 31,12
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,79x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,06x
Capitalization 12 847 M
Chart SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 61,8 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Charles Stone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Normand Augustin Boulanger President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Patrick John Louis Pedonti Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Bob Schwartz Chief Technology Officer
C. V. Channagiri Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.34.26%12 847
MICROSOFT CORPORATION24.25%816 570
RED HAT17.79%25 074
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC64.59%17 151
CITRIX SYSTEMS24.97%14 904
SPLUNK INC24.25%14 371
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.