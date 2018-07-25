SS&C Technologies : Keeping up with the Securities and Futures Commission surveys

Over the past few years, the hedge fund industry has been steadily gaining momentum in Hong Kong. In light of this increased activity, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) conducts two major surveys on licensed corporations that manage assets or give advice to hedge funds. The first survey is Hedge Funds Managed by SFC Licensed Managers and the second is Hedge Fund Activities of SFC-licensed Managers/Advisors.

Survey on Hedge Funds Managed by SFC Licensed Managers

This survey is divided into two parts. Part A collects general information about the Management Company or advisor, such as AUM, company profile, NAV, etc. Part B collects detailed information about a firm's investment strategy, structure, investment geography, leverage, portfolio composition, trading clearing mechanism, counterparty risk, portfolio liquidity, investor liquidity, etc. The results from this survey are critical for SFC as this provides an update on the hedge fund activities carried out in Hong Kong. This helps SFC work with the leading industry bodies to develop the local hedge fund market and to safeguard investor interests, market integrity and the good reputation of Hong Kong's financial market.

Survey on Hedge Fund Activities of SFC-licensed Managers/Advisors

This survey collects general information about the Management Company or advisor, such as company profile, AUM, Investor's asset classification by geography, investor type classification, Investment classification by geography and asset class, etc. The results from this survey are predominately used to provide an update on growth of the Hong Kong hedge fund industry.

