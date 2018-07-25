Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.    SSNC

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SS&C Technologies : Keeping up with the Securities and Futures Commission surveys

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 02:13am CEST

Over the past few years, the hedge fund industry has been steadily gaining momentum in Hong Kong. In light of this increased activity, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) conducts two major surveys on licensed corporations that manage assets or give advice to hedge funds. The first survey is Hedge Funds Managed by SFC Licensed Managers and the second is Hedge Fund Activities of SFC-licensed Managers/Advisors.

Survey on Hedge Funds Managed by SFC Licensed Managers

This survey is divided into two parts. Part A collects general information about the Management Company or advisor, such as AUM, company profile, NAV, etc. Part B collects detailed information about a firm's investment strategy, structure, investment geography, leverage, portfolio composition, trading clearing mechanism, counterparty risk, portfolio liquidity, investor liquidity, etc. The results from this survey are critical for SFC as this provides an update on the hedge fund activities carried out in Hong Kong. This helps SFC work with the leading industry bodies to develop the local hedge fund market and to safeguard investor interests, market integrity and the good reputation of Hong Kong's financial market.

Survey on Hedge Fund Activities of SFC-licensed Managers/Advisors

This survey collects general information about the Management Company or advisor, such as company profile, AUM, Investor's asset classification by geography, investor type classification, Investment classification by geography and asset class, etc. The results from this survey are predominately used to provide an update on growth of the Hong Kong hedge fund industry.

Understandably so, providing this level of detail can be a time consuming process. Our SFC's survey solution can help to meet your reporting requirements with minimum cost and disruption. To learn how we can help you, download our brochure or contact Richard Clark, Managing Director, Regulatory Reporting or Justin Meagher, Managing Director, Regulatory Solutions at [email protected]


Regulation, Fund Administration, APAC

hedge funds , Hong Kong , SS&C GlobeOp , Regsol , SFC

Disclaimer

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 00:12:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
02:13aSS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Keeping up with the Securities and Futures Commission survey..
PU
07/23SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Wealth Management technology and operations trends 2018
PU
07/23SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator
PR
07/19SS&C : Third Annual CECL Study Maps Progress of New Standard Adoption
PR
07/19SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : In search of the complete reporting solution
PU
07/18SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Western International Securities Selects SS&C's Black Diamon..
PR
07/18SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Why 'Proof of Concept' is vital when selecting a fund admini..
PU
07/17SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Advent voted “Best Accounting System Provider” i..
PU
07/16SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : ALPS|CoreCommodity Management CompleteCommodities® Strategy ..
PR
07/13SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index and Capital Movement In..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/18SS&C declares $0.07 dividend 
05/01SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
05/01SS&C misses by $0.01, beats on revenue 
05/01Vulcan Value Partners Commentary - Q1 2018 
04/30Notable earnings after Tuesday?s close 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 384 M
EBIT 2018 942 M
Net income 2018 289 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,50%
P/E ratio 2018 49,14
P/E ratio 2019 32,14
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,91x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,16x
Capitalization 13 231 M
Chart SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 59,8 $
Spread / Average Target 7,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Charles Stone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Normand Augustin Boulanger President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Patrick John Louis Pedonti Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Bob Schwartz Chief Technology Officer
C. V. Channagiri Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.37.77%13 231
MICROSOFT CORPORATION26.22%816 493
RED HAT23.01%26 230
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC45.87%15 882
SPLUNK INC26.87%15 299
CITRIX SYSTEMS22.75%14 668
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.