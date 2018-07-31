Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.    SSNC

SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC. (SSNC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tamale RMS: Continuing to solve investment managers’ research demands

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 04:12am CEST

High quality, timely research is fundamental to well-informed investment decisions, better performance and improved investor returns. Yet the barrage of information from a multitude of sources overwhelms investment managers today.

How can managers hope to find, identify and act on priorities amid all the noise? Here are four tips:

  1. Centralize research - increase access and auditability
  2. Improved due diligence process - access more content more quickly
  3. Increase transparency - grow investor confidence
  4. Make better informed decisions - show results

More thorough investment due diligence in less time

Tamale RMS provides the investment management industry with a comprehensive solution specifically designed to bring automation and efficiency to the investment research process by centralizing research activities, improving due diligence and providing complete transparency.

At its core, the system operates as a centralized repository for capturing, organizing and sharing research. Integration with existing applications and automated email processing makes capturing information from any internal or external source in a multitude of formats easy and immediately searchable.

The result: teams spend their time debating ideas and making more informed investment decisions, rather than collecting and searching for data. In addition, the reasons behind each investment decision are documented for compliance purposes, satisfying the due diligence process, providing greater transparency and confidence to your investors.

Enhanced information access

On-demand access to the right information is a cornerstone of the platform.

With Tamale, a simple click gets users to all available information on any company, sector, topic, or fund manager. Whether local or on the road, seamless access to all your notes, files and contacts is available at your fingertips. With the Tamale mobile apps you can capture ideas and interact with research anytime, anywhere.

Ongoing investment in R&D and regular semi-annual releases have further enhanced capabilities in Tamale RMS 18.1 release with:

  • Improved filtering to expedite searches
  • Faster rendering of dashboards
  • New dashboards for even easier to drill down into data.

For the thousands of investment professionals who rely on Tamale RMS® to automate and streamline their research and decision-making processes, opportunities for improved collaboration and more effective investment decisions await.

View the video to discover how Tamale RMS can help your firm.


Asset Management, Alternative Investments

tamale , SS&C Advent , Tamale RMS

Disclaimer

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 02:11:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
04:12aTAMALE RMS : Continuing to solve investment managers’ research demands
PU
04:12aSS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Everyone knows sales organizations must modernize, but what ..
PU
07/26SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : SVC adds ETFs to its Managed Data Services
PU
07/25SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : How to build consistency and trust in your business
PU
07/25SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Keeping up with the Securities and Futures Commission survey..
PU
07/23SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Wealth Management technology and operations trends 2018
PU
07/23SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator
PR
07/19SS&C : Third Annual CECL Study Maps Progress of New Standard Adoption
PR
07/19SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : In search of the complete reporting solution
PU
07/18SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Western International Securities Selects SS&C's Black Diamon..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/18SS&C declares $0.07 dividend 
05/01SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
05/01SS&C misses by $0.01, beats on revenue 
05/01Vulcan Value Partners Commentary - Q1 2018 
04/30Notable earnings after Tuesday?s close 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 384 M
EBIT 2018 942 M
Net income 2018 289 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,51%
P/E ratio 2018 47,91
P/E ratio 2019 31,37
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,93x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,18x
Capitalization 13 283 M
Chart SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 59,8 $
Spread / Average Target 9,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Charles Stone Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Normand Augustin Boulanger President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Patrick John Louis Pedonti Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Bob Schwartz Chief Technology Officer
C. V. Channagiri Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.30.29%13 283
MICROSOFT CORPORATION25.88%842 232
RED HAT21.10%26 493
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC62.21%15 639
CITRIX SYSTEMS27.33%15 316
SPLUNK INC22.04%15 086
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.