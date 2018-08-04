Log in
SS LAZIO SPA
SS Lazio : Friendly match | Arsenal-Lazio 2-0, report

08/04/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

Arsenal-Lazio 2-0

Scorers: 20' Nelson (A), 64' Aubameyang (A)

Arsenal (4-4-2): Leno; Lichtsteiner (62' Bellerin), Holding (77' Mavropanos), Chambers (77' Papastathopoulos), Maitland-Niles; Nelson (46' Guendouzi), Xhaka (62' Elneny), Torreira (62' Özil), Iwobi (62' Mkhitaryan); Lacazette (77' Smith Rowe), Nketiah (46' Aubameyang).

Unused subs: Cech, Mustafi.

Coach: Unai Emery

Lazio (3-5-2): Proto; Wallace (70' Bastos), Acerbi (70' Caceres), Radu (61' Luiz Felipe); Basta (70' Patric), Parolo (70' Cataldi), Leiva (70' Badelj), Murgia (61' Milinkovic), Lulic (61' Durmisi); Luis Alberto (70' Pedro Neto), Caicedo (70' Correa).

Unused subs: Guerrieri, Adamonis, Jordao, Rossi.

Coach.: Simone Inzaghi

Bookings: 76' Holding (A)

Added time: 3' st.

Referee: Martin Strombergsson (SWE)

Ass.: Joakim Amri Nilsson (SWE) - Daniel Gustavsson (SWE)

IV: Mohammed Al-Hakim (SWE)

Disclaimer

Lazio Società Sportiva S.p.A. published this content on 04 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2018 20:05:03 UTC
