SS Lazio : Friendly match | Arsenal-Lazio 2-0, report

Arsenal-Lazio 2-0
Scorers: 20' Nelson (A), 64' Aubameyang (A)
Arsenal (4-4-2): Leno; Lichtsteiner (62' Bellerin), Holding (77' Mavropanos), Chambers (77' Papastathopoulos), Maitland-Niles; Nelson (46' Guendouzi), Xhaka (62' Elneny), Torreira (62' Özil), Iwobi (62' Mkhitaryan); Lacazette (77' Smith Rowe), Nketiah (46' Aubameyang).
Unused subs: Cech, Mustafi.
Coach: Unai Emery
Lazio (3-5-2): Proto; Wallace (70' Bastos), Acerbi (70' Caceres), Radu (61' Luiz Felipe); Basta (70' Patric), Parolo (70' Cataldi), Leiva (70' Badelj), Murgia (61' Milinkovic), Lulic (61' Durmisi); Luis Alberto (70' Pedro Neto), Caicedo (70' Correa).
Unused subs: Guerrieri, Adamonis, Jordao, Rossi.
Coach.: Simone Inzaghi
Bookings: 76' Holding (A)
Added time: 3' st.
Referee: Martin Strombergsson (SWE)
Ass.: Joakim Amri Nilsson (SWE) - Daniel Gustavsson (SWE)
IV: Mohammed Al-Hakim (SWE)
