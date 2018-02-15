Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

SSAB : Tough and innovative – how Sinotruk stays strong

02/15/2018 | 11:36am CET

As the subsidiary of the third-largest manufacturer of heavy duty trucks in China, Sinotruk Qingdao credits its success to innovation and uncompromising dedication to quality.

Based in Qingdao City, China, Sinotruk Qingdao manufactures dump trucks, mixers, garbage trucks, armored cars, semi-trailers and hydraulic components. Sinotruk vehicles are used in many industries, including construction, transportation, sanitary, airport, mining and steel production. Founded in 1954, Sinotruk Qingdao's international clients count on it for high-quality equipment that's durable and long-lasting, and incorporating SSAB's steel has allowed for even more intelligent technology for ease of use, greater profitability and conservation of resources.

'We recently perfected our U-shaped tippers using SSAB's steel materials and its technical support,' says Cheng Xiaodong, deputy director of Sinotruk Qingdao's technical center. 'We expect to make more lightweight trucks together with SSAB, and to grow and innovate like never before.'

Sinotruk Qingdao started using SSAB's Domex 700 steel in 2002 to bring more strength and weather resistance to its tippers and semi-trailers. In 2013, the company began using Hardox 45 0 for all of its mining trucks. 'We found that Hardox 450 really increased the reliability of products, extended their lifetime and enhanced their competitiveness in the market,' says Cheng.

In 2016, with support from SSAB China, Sinotruk Qingdao was approved as a member of SSAB's Hardox in My Body program. 'This partnership means that in addition to the benefits provided by using Hardox 450, we also got a lot of support from SSAB's experts concerning structural applications, material welding and forming,' Cheng says.

Sinotruk Qingdao exhibited products featuring SSAB's Hardox 450 at the 122nd Canton Fair, Asia's biggest commercial goods exposition. Fair attendees admired Sinotruk's HOWO 6x4 dump truck for its light weight, low fuel consumption, great wear resistance and overall attractiveness - thanks to its design made from Hardox wear plate. 'We believe in Hardox plate, and in the Hardox in My Body program,' says Cheng.

About Sinotruk
CEO: Wang Yingbo
Company founded: 1954
Number of employees: 1,500
Location: Qingdao City, Shandong Province, China
Main products: As the subsidiary of the third-largest manufacturer of heavy-duty trucks in China, Sinotruk Qingdao mainly manufacturers more than 300 types of heavy-duty trucks, special vehicles and excavators, and more than 50 types of key components such as the hydraulic lifting system of heavy-duty trucks.

www.sinotruk.com

By Sarah Miller
Photo: Sinotruk

This article has been published on SSAB World magazine's issue 2/2017.

SSAB AB published this content on 15 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2018 10:35:01 UTC.

SSAB3.14%5 227
ARCELORMITTAL2.75%35 161
POSCO--.--%29 632
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-14.26%22 541
NUCOR0.79%20 372
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-4.60%18 210
