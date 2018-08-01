Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  St. James's Place    STJ   GB0007669376

ST. JAMES'S PLACE (STJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/01 09:03:40 am
1186.75 GBp   -1.56%
09:00aST JAMES PLACE : first half profits up as funds boosted by net inflo..
RE
08:58aST JAMES PLACE : announces Directorate Changes
PU
08:28aST JAMES PLACE : announces Directorate Changes
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

St James Place : announces Directorate Changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 08:28am CEST

Regulatory News

Regulatory Announcement

St. James's Place announces Directorate Changes

Released : 01 Aug 2018 07:00:00

RNS Number : 3868W
St. James's Place PLC
01 August 2018
 

St. James's Place announces Directorate Changes

 

 

David Lamb, Managing Director of Investments, has confirmed that he has decided to retire as a Board Director of the Company in early 2019, although he will continue, on a part-time basis, to chair our Investment Committee. 

 

Robert Gardner will join the Executive Board of the Company as Director of Investment Management on 7 January 2019 (subject to regulatory approval). He joins St. James's Place from investment consultancy Redington Ltd, which provides St. James's Place with a range of investment consultancy services. Robert co-founded Redington and will continue in his non-executive role at Redington on joining St. James's Place.

 

Sarah Bates, Chair of St. James's Place, said:

'On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank David for his significant contribution to the success of St. James's Place for what will be 27 years' service on retirement, particularly in relation to the development and operation of our Investment Management Approach. We are delighted that Robert is joining us to lead our investment proposition, and look forward to benefiting from his significant experience.'

 

Andrew Croft, CEO of St. James's Place, commented:

'I would like to thank David Lamb for his exceptional contribution to St. James's Place over many years. He has been an outstanding colleague. I am delighted to welcome Robert Gardner, who has worked closely with St. James's Place for some time. I am confident he will make an excellent addition to our Executive Board.'

 

Ends

 

Notes to editors:

 

Robert Gardner began his career in financial services at Deutsche Bank before joining Merrill Lynch in 2003, working as a director in their Insurance and Pensions Solutions Group. In 2006, Robert co-founded Redington with Dawid Konotey-Ahulu, helping to build the company into one of the UK's leading investment advisory firms. In 2009, Robert also co-founded mallowstreet, the online pensions community which continues to grow with presence and support from the industry and he is a campaigner for financial education for young people, writing children's book Save Your Acornsand founding the charity RedSTART.

 

 

Enquiries:

 

Brunswick Group

Tel: 020 7404 5959

Charles Pretzlik

Email: [email protected]

Tom Burns

Email: [email protected]

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.
 
END
 
 
BOALLFSRDAILVIT

Disclaimer

St James's Place Group plc published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 06:27:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ST. JAMES'S PLACE
09:00aST JAMES PLACE : first half profits up as funds boosted by net inflows
RE
08:58aST JAMES PLACE : announces Directorate Changes
PU
08:28aST JAMES PLACE : announces Directorate Changes
PU
08:28aST JAMES PLACE : Half Year Results 2018
PU
08:14aST JAMES PLACE : 2018 Half Year Results (PDF)
PU
08:08aST JAMES PLACE : Half Year Results 2018 for the six months ended 30 June 2018
PU
07/31ST JAMES PLACE : announces fund changes
PU
07/30ST JAMES PLACE : Unfriended
PU
07/23ST JAMES PLACE : Turn of phrase
PU
05/31ST. JAMES'S PLACE : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting ri..
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015Analyzing The FTSE 100 For Opportunities 
2015Dividend Champions For March 2015 
2015Bioness neuromodulator cleared by FDA 
2015St. Jude Medical declares $0.29 dividend 
2015DIVIDEND CHALLENGERS (AND NEAR-CHALL : 67 Increases Expected By April 30 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 16 372 M
EBIT 2018 338 M
Net income 2018 214 M
Finance 2018 632 M
Yield 2018 4,08%
P/E ratio 2018 27,74
P/E ratio 2019 22,96
EV / Sales 2018 0,35x
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
Capitalization 6 439 M
Chart ST. JAMES'S PLACE
Duration : Period :
St. James's Place Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ST. JAMES'S PLACE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 13,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Martin Croft Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Aubrey Weinberg Co-President
Michael Summer Wilson Co-President
Iain Charles Andrew Cornish Chairman
Craig Gentle Director, Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ST. JAMES'S PLACE-1.67%8 436
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-12.03%166 870
AIA GROUP LTD2.39%105 641
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY-22.36%91 144
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD-5.23%49 847
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE-18.52%42 062
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.