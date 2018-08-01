St James Place : announces Directorate Changes

St. James's Place announces Directorate Changes

David Lamb, Managing Director of Investments, has confirmed that he has decided to retire as a Board Director of the Company in early 2019, although he will continue, on a part-time basis, to chair our Investment Committee.

Robert Gardner will join the Executive Board of the Company as Director of Investment Management on 7 January 2019 (subject to regulatory approval). He joins St. James's Place from investment consultancy Redington Ltd, which provides St. James's Place with a range of investment consultancy services. Robert co-founded Redington and will continue in his non-executive role at Redington on joining St. James's Place.

Sarah Bates, Chair of St. James's Place, said:

'On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank David for his significant contribution to the success of St. James's Place for what will be 27 years' service on retirement, particularly in relation to the development and operation of our Investment Management Approach. We are delighted that Robert is joining us to lead our investment proposition, and look forward to benefiting from his significant experience.'

Andrew Croft, CEO of St. James's Place, commented:

'I would like to thank David Lamb for his exceptional contribution to St. James's Place over many years. He has been an outstanding colleague. I am delighted to welcome Robert Gardner, who has worked closely with St. James's Place for some time. I am confident he will make an excellent addition to our Executive Board.'

Ends

Notes to editors:

Robert Gardner began his career in financial services at Deutsche Bank before joining Merrill Lynch in 2003, working as a director in their Insurance and Pensions Solutions Group. In 2006, Robert co-founded Redington with Dawid Konotey-Ahulu, helping to build the company into one of the UK's leading investment advisory firms. In 2009, Robert also co-founded mallowstreet, the online pensions community which continues to grow with presence and support from the industry and he is a campaigner for financial education for young people, writing children's book Save Your Acornsand founding the charity RedSTART.

Enquiries: