Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  St. James's Place    STJ   GB0007669376

ST. JAMES'S PLACE (STJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/01 09:02:29 am
1182.75 GBp   -1.89%
09:00aST JAMES PLACE : first half profits up as funds boosted by net inflo..
RE
08:58aST JAMES PLACE : announces Directorate Changes
PU
08:28aST JAMES PLACE : announces Directorate Changes
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

St James Place : first half profits up as funds boosted by net inflows

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 09:00am CEST

LONDON (Reuters) - British wealth manager St James's Place on Wednesday posted a 23 percent increase in operating profit, boosted by inflows of new client cash and a strong retention of existing customers.

SJP, which offers a range of investment and insurance services, said it continued to benefit from growing demand for face-to-face advice from affluent clients, particularly after rule changes in recent years that have given them more control over how they save for retirement.

Strong demand saw the group attract a net 5.2 billion pounds in new client cash in the six months to end June, up from 4.3 billion pounds a year earlier, taking total assets to 96.6 billion pounds, it said in a statement.

That helped operating profit on a European embedded value basis, which discounts future cashflows and is one of the main gauges of performance, climb to 489.6 million pounds, up from 397.3 million pounds a year earlier.

The underlying cash on hand also rose strongly, up 20 percent to 147.1 million pounds, helping underpin a 20 percent increase in the interim dividend to 18.49 pence a share.

"Following last year’s exceptional growth, I am delighted to report continued strong growth across all key areas of our business," Andrew Croft, Chief Executive, said.

(This version of the story corrects profit figures in fourth paragraph)

(Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)

By Simon Jessop

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ST. JAMES'S PLACE
09:00aST JAMES PLACE : first half profits up as funds boosted by net inflows
RE
08:58aST JAMES PLACE : announces Directorate Changes
PU
08:28aST JAMES PLACE : announces Directorate Changes
PU
08:28aST JAMES PLACE : Half Year Results 2018
PU
08:14aST JAMES PLACE : 2018 Half Year Results (PDF)
PU
08:08aST JAMES PLACE : Half Year Results 2018 for the six months ended 30 June 2018
PU
07/31ST JAMES PLACE : announces fund changes
PU
07/30ST JAMES PLACE : Unfriended
PU
07/23ST JAMES PLACE : Turn of phrase
PU
05/31ST. JAMES'S PLACE : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting ri..
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015Analyzing The FTSE 100 For Opportunities 
2015Dividend Champions For March 2015 
2015Bioness neuromodulator cleared by FDA 
2015St. Jude Medical declares $0.29 dividend 
2015DIVIDEND CHALLENGERS (AND NEAR-CHALL : 67 Increases Expected By April 30 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 16 372 M
EBIT 2018 338 M
Net income 2018 214 M
Finance 2018 632 M
Yield 2018 4,08%
P/E ratio 2018 27,74
P/E ratio 2019 22,96
EV / Sales 2018 0,35x
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
Capitalization 6 439 M
Chart ST. JAMES'S PLACE
Duration : Period :
St. James's Place Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ST. JAMES'S PLACE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 13,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Martin Croft Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Aubrey Weinberg Co-President
Michael Summer Wilson Co-President
Iain Charles Andrew Cornish Chairman
Craig Gentle Director, Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ST. JAMES'S PLACE-1.67%8 436
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-12.03%166 870
AIA GROUP LTD2.39%105 641
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY-22.36%91 144
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD-5.23%49 847
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE-18.52%42 062
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.