St James Place : first half profits up as funds boosted by net inflows

SJP, which offers a range of investment and insurance services, said it continued to benefit from growing demand for face-to-face advice from affluent clients, particularly after rule changes in recent years that have given them more control over how they save for retirement.

Strong demand saw the group attract a net 5.2 billion pounds in new client cash in the six months to end June, up from 4.3 billion pounds a year earlier, taking total assets to 96.6 billion pounds, it said in a statement.

That helped operating profit on a European embedded value basis, which discounts future cashflows and is one of the main gauges of performance, climb to 489.6 million pounds, up from 397.3 million pounds a year earlier.

The underlying cash on hand also rose strongly, up 20 percent to 147.1 million pounds, helping underpin a 20 percent increase in the interim dividend to 18.49 pence a share.

"Following last year’s exceptional growth, I am delighted to report continued strong growth across all key areas of our business," Andrew Croft, Chief Executive, said.

(This version of the story corrects profit figures in fourth paragraph)

(Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)

By Simon Jessop