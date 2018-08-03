The St. Joe Company : Announces General Counsel Transition

The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) ("St. Joe"), a Northwest Florida based
real estate development and asset management company, announced a
transition within the role of General Counsel. Effective August 27,
2018, Elizabeth J. Walters (“Lisa”) will join St. Joe in the position of
Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Ms.
Walters replaces Kenneth Borick who is electing to retire after 18 years
of service. Mr. Borick began working with St. Joe in September of 2000
and has held the position of General Counsel since 2012. Mr. Borick will
remain with St. Joe through a period of time to assist with the
transition of the General Counsel’s duties.
“I would like to thank Ken for his 18 years of service and leadership at
St. Joe," said Jorge Gonzalez, President and CEO of St. Joe. "Ken has
always been a valued member of the executive leadership team, a trusted
advisor to the Board of Directors and a mentor to many. More
importantly, he is an outstanding person."
Ms. Walters joins the company after more than 20 years with Burke Blue
Hutchison Walters & Smith, P.A (“Burke Blue”), where she was a partner
with the firm. Burke Blue, founded in 1973, is a full-service legal firm
based in Panama City, Florida. Ms. Walters represented clients in
commercial, resort and residential real estate law from property
acquisition, design, entitlement process, financing, construction and
project operations, to redevelopment or sale of real property. She also
represented clients in the areas of land use law, governmental
relations, banking, business and commercial law. Prior to joining Burke
Blue in 1995, Ms. Walters served in various senior staff positions with
the Florida Cabinet and Legislature, and is currently the Chair of the
Florida Board of Bar Examiners. Ms. Walters holds a BA and MA from The
University of West Florida and a JD with honors from The Florida State
University College of Law.
“We are pleased to announce Lisa is joining the team at St. Joe. Her
extensive experience in business and real estate law, combined with her
many years of public service and leadership within the Northwest Florida
community, will be a great asset for St. Joe,” said Jorge Gonzalez.
“I am excited to join the talented team at The St. Joe Company. The
trajectory and future business endeavors of the company strongly align
with my personal and professional interests and experiences. I look
forward to contributing to the future success of St. Joe and being
involved in helping to grow and enhance the special region of Northwest
Florida, which I have always called home,” said Lisa Walters.
