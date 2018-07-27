Log in
Stabilus S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

07/27/2018 | 03:25pm CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Stabilus S.A. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Stabilus S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

27.07.2018 / 15:20
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stabilus S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / English: August 06, 2018 English: http://ir.stabilus.com/websites/stabilus/English/4006/financial-reports-_amp_-presentations-2018.html


27.07.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Stabilus S.A.
2, rue Albert Borschette
L-1246 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.stabilus.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

708783  27.07.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=708783&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
