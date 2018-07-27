Staffline : Joint Share Ownership Award

RNS Number : 0153W Staffline Group PLC

27 July 2018

For immediate release

STAFFLINE GROUP PLC

("Staffline", "the Company" or "the Group")

Joint Share Ownership Award

Staﬄine, the Recruitment and Training group, announces that on 19 July 2018, it granted awards over 50,000 ordinary shares in the Company to Jonathan Bowler, Finance Director of PeoplePlus,in accordance with the 2018

Staffline Group Joint Share Ownership Pla n ("2018 JSOP"). These ordinary shares are held by th e Staffline Group Employee Benefit Trust ("EBT").

The terms of the 2018 JSOP are as disclosed in the Company's announcement of 24 January 2018.

Details of the transaction can be found in the Annex page that follows.

For further information, please contact:

Staffline Group plc

Chris Pullen, Chief Executive Officer Michael Watts, Group Chief Financial Officer [email protected]www.stafflinegroupplc.co.uk

07786 265344 07970 215262

Liberum NOMAD and Joint Broker Steve Pearce / Joshua Hughes www.liberum.com

020 3100 2222

Berenberg Joint Broker Chris Bowman / Toby Flaux www.berenberg.com

020 3207 7800

Buchanan PR and Communications

Richard Oldworth / Jamie Hooper / Madeleine Seacombe [email protected]www.buchanan.uk.com

020 7466 5000

About Staffline - Recruitment, Training and Support "Enabling the future of work"

Staffline is the UK's market leading Recruitment and Training group. It has two divisions:

Recruitment Division

The UK's leading provider of ﬂexible blue-collar workers, supplying over 60,000 staﬀ per day to c. 1,500 private sector clients, across a wide range of industries including agriculture, drinks, driving, food processing, logisDcs and manufacturing. It operates from over 400 locations in UK, Eire and Poland.

Its world leading Customer Experience plaEorm provides opDmised customer-based staﬃng management soluDons whilst providing market-leading levels of job satisfaction for workers.

PeoplePlus Division

The leading adult skills and training provider in the UK, delivering apprenDceships, adult educaDon, prison educaDon and skills-based employability programmes across the country.

Education and Training - market leading provider of training courses for private sector ApprenDceships (both Levy and non-Levy) and Government funded Adult Skills programmes.

Employability - top quarDle performer, supporDng Government programmes providing back-to-work educaDon and support services to the unemployed.

Jus ce and Community - educaDon and training services for prisoners and ex-oﬀenders, as well as individual support services for carers and people with disabilities, both at home and in the work place.

ANNEX

The following noDﬁcaDons are intended to saDsfy the Company's obligaDons under ArDcle 19(3) of EU RegulaDon No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation).

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name JONATHAN BOWLER 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status FINANCE DIRECTOR - PEOPLEPLUS DIVISION b) I n i ti a l notification/ Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name STAFFLINE GROUP PLC b) LEI 213800BVLF1BCOJUH828 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument I d e n ti fi ca ti o n code ORDINARY SHARES OF 10P EACH GB00B040L800 b) Nature of the tra n s a cti o n ALLOCATION OF ORDINARY SHARES OF 10P EACH UNDER THE STAFFLINE GROUP PLC JOINT SHARE OWNERSHIP PLAN 2018 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Pri ce (s ) £9.99 Volume(s) 50,000 d) Aggre ga te d information - Aggre ga te d volume - Pri ce NOT APPLICABLE e) Date of the tra n s a cti o n 19 JULY 2018 f) Place of the tra n s a cti o n OFF MARKET

