ShippingEasy : Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website

05/22/2018 | 02:34pm CEST

ShippingEasy, the leading provider of cloud-based shipping, inventory management, and customer marketing solutions for e-commerce sellers of all sizes, has integrated with Reverb, the leading online marketplace dedicated to buying and selling new, used, and vintage music gear.

More than 10 million musicians and music lovers around the world visit Reverb.com each month. With the partnership, Reverb integrates directly with ShippingEasy, automatically downloading and tracking orders, and printing shipping labels with the best shipping rates, all in one place.

“ShippingEasy’s powerful automation and two-way inventory sync through our Inventory Management solution will save Reverb sellers an incredible amount of time, which will allow them to focus on what they love and do best – run a successful business,” said Navin Kekane, ShippingEasy’s Vice President Strategy & Business Insights. “With our automatic order download, there’s no more manual work needed, and Reverb users can automate their shipping through mapping or they can assign shipping preferences in real-time.”

With the integration, Reverb sellers can take advantage of:

  • Shipping Fast Shipping automation allows users to map Reverb order status, customer and shipping preferences, saving hours of tedious work. 1-click printing on-the-fly, or batch and print 100+ labels – whatever fits into the business workflow. Even international shipping is easy with auto-populated customs forms for international orders.
  • Getting the Best Rates – Users can access the most competitive USPS rates, saving up to 46% on shipping costs. Sellers also have the opportunity to save more on smaller, heavier packages with ShippingEasy’s proprietary Flat Rate Green cubic rates.
  • Multi-channel Integrations Endless integrations to auto-download orders from wherever users sell, including Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Shopify, Magento, and WooCommerce.
  • Inventory Management Automate inventory across all channels, better manage suppliers, sell more through bundles and kits, and gain product performance insights.

“Music store dealers juggle a lot, and since e-commerce is 24/7, having a system that automatically syncs inventory levels and orders is crucial to the business,” said Sebastian Fabal, Reverb’s Senior Global Seller Engagement Manager. “ShippingEasy’s integration does just that, and makes it easy for our users to sell more gear without having to worry about overselling or manually adjusting inventory levels.”

About ShippingEasy ShippingEasy is the easiest cloud-based shipping platform on the market. With ShippingEasy, online merchants of all sizes can ship fast, with the best rates, and grow orders. Our powerful integrations with leading online marketplaces such as Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Walmart, Shopify, Magento, WooCommerce, and many others, allow customers to manage orders, automate shipping, track shipments, and notify recipients – in one easy-to-use platform. Complete with email marketing, customer and inventory management features, along with our industry-leading phone, chat, and email support – tens of thousands of online merchants use our award-winning software to ship fast, cheap, and to grow their businesses. ShippingEasy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stamps.com (Nasdaq: STMP). For more information, visit https://shippingeasy.com.

About Reverb Reverb.com is the online marketplace to buy and sell new, used, and vintage music gear. Since launching in 2013, Reverb has grown into the most popular music gear website in the world, with sales reaching nearly $400 million in 2017 and more than 10 million musicians and music lovers around the world visiting the website each month. In 2017, Reverb was ranked No. 18 on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. The same year, the company launched Reverb LP, an online marketplace for buying and selling records and other physical music.


© Business Wire 2018
