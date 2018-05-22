ShippingEasy : Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website

ShippingEasy,
the leading provider of cloud-based shipping, inventory management, and
customer marketing solutions for e-commerce sellers of all sizes, has
integrated with Reverb, the leading online marketplace dedicated to
buying and selling new, used, and vintage music gear.
More than 10 million musicians and music lovers around the world visit
Reverb.com each month. With the partnership, Reverb
integrates directly with ShippingEasy, automatically downloading and
tracking orders, and printing shipping labels with the best shipping
rates, all in one place.
“ShippingEasy’s powerful automation and two-way inventory sync through
our Inventory Management solution will save Reverb sellers an incredible
amount of time, which will allow them to focus on what they love and do
best – run a successful business,” said Navin Kekane, ShippingEasy’s
Vice President Strategy & Business Insights. “With our automatic order
download, there’s no more manual work needed, and Reverb users can
automate their shipping through mapping or they can assign shipping
preferences in real-time.”
With the integration, Reverb sellers can take
advantage of:
-
Shipping Fast – Shipping automation allows users to map
Reverb order status, customer and shipping preferences, saving hours
of tedious work. 1-click printing on-the-fly, or batch and print 100+
labels – whatever fits into the business workflow. Even international
shipping is easy with auto-populated customs forms for international
orders.
-
Getting the Best Rates – Users can access the most competitive
USPS rates, saving up to 46% on shipping costs. Sellers also have the
opportunity to save more on smaller, heavier packages with
ShippingEasy’s proprietary Flat Rate Green cubic rates.
-
Multi-channel
Integrations – Endless integrations to auto-download
orders from wherever users sell, including Amazon, eBay, Etsy,
Shopify, Magento, and WooCommerce.
-
Inventory
Management – Automate inventory across all channels,
better manage suppliers, sell more through bundles and kits, and gain
product performance insights.
“Music store dealers juggle a lot, and since e-commerce is 24/7, having
a system that automatically syncs inventory levels and orders is crucial
to the business,” said Sebastian Fabal, Reverb’s Senior Global Seller
Engagement Manager. “ShippingEasy’s integration does just that, and
makes it easy for our users to sell more gear without having to worry
about overselling or manually adjusting inventory levels.”
About ShippingEasy – ShippingEasy
is the easiest cloud-based shipping platform on the market. With
ShippingEasy, online merchants of all sizes can ship fast, with the best
rates, and grow orders. Our powerful integrations with leading online
marketplaces such as Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Walmart, Shopify, Magento,
WooCommerce, and many others, allow customers to manage orders, automate
shipping, track shipments, and notify recipients – in one easy-to-use
platform. Complete with email marketing, customer and inventory
management features, along with our industry-leading phone, chat, and
email support – tens of thousands of online merchants use our
award-winning software to ship fast, cheap, and to grow their
businesses. ShippingEasy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stamps.com
(Nasdaq: STMP). For more information, visit https://shippingeasy.com.
About Reverb – Reverb.com
is the online marketplace to buy and sell new, used, and vintage music
gear. Since launching in 2013, Reverb has grown into the most popular
music gear website in the world, with sales reaching nearly $400 million
in 2017 and more than 10 million musicians and music lovers around the
world visiting the website each month. In 2017, Reverb was ranked No. 18
on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies.
The same year, the company launched Reverb
LP, an online marketplace for buying and selling records and other
physical music.
