STAMPS.COM INC. (STMP)
02/27 10:00:00 pm
193.6 USD   -3.68%
Stamps.com : Announces New CTO

02/28/2018 | 01:01am CET

Stamps.com® (Nasdaq: STMP), the leading provider of postage online and shipping software solutions to over 725 thousand customers, has hired Jonathan Bourgoine as its new Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Bourgoine previously served as VP and Chief Technology Officer of Mattel and, before that, was SVP of Operations at Youbet.com.

Mr. Bourgoine succeeds Michael Biswas, Stamps.com's former CTO, who recently stepped down from the position to spend more time with his family and to pursue other endeavors. Mr. Biswas is continuing to serve in a part-time, consulting role. "We are grateful to Michael for his incredible contributions to Stamps.com over the last 15 years," said Ken McBride, Stamps.com's Chairman and CEO.

Mr. Bourgoine joined the company on February 26. "We are excited about Jonathan joining the team. He brings an enthusiasm for technology and a depth of understanding around many types of technology platforms that will significantly benefit Stamps.com going forward," said Ken McBride.

In addition, on February 26, 2018, the company granted inducement stock options to Mr. Bourgoine. The inducement stock options were granted as an inducement to Mr. Bourgoine entering into employment with Stamps.com, as permitted under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Mr. Bourgoine received options to purchase 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock that shall vest according to the following schedule: 25% of the options shall vest on February 26, 2019 and the remaining options shall vest ratably each month thereafter for a period of 36 months, assuming Mr. Bourgoine remains employed by Stamps.com.

The exercise price for the inducement stock options issued to Mr. Bourgoine is $201.00 per share, which was the closing price per share of Stamps.com's common stock as reported by NASDAQ on February 26, 2018, the date of the grant.

Stamps.com is providing this information in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com (Nasdaq: STMP) is the leading provider of postage online and shipping software solutions to over 725 thousand customers, including consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprises, and high volume shippers. Stamps.com offers solutions that help businesses run their shipping operations more smoothly and function more successfully under the brand names Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipStation, ShipWorks and ShippingEasy. Stamps.com’s family of brands provides seamless access to mailing and shipping services through integrations with more than 450 unique partner applications.

Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipStation, ShipWorks, ShippingEasy and the Stamps.com logo are registered trademarks of Stamps.com Inc. All other brands and names are property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 547 M
EBIT 2018 233 M
Net income 2018 137 M
Finance 2018 276 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 27,30
P/E ratio 2019 22,81
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,91x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,49x
Capitalization 3 513 M
Chart STAMPS.COM INC.
Duration : Period :
Stamps.com Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | STMP | US8528572006 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends STAMPS.COM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 248 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Thomas McBride Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kyle Huebner President
Jeff Carberry Chief Financial Officer
Michael John Biswas Chief Technology Officer
G. Bradford Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STAMPS.COM INC.9.20%3 513
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%22 101
NEXT8.93%9 877
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-11.99%8 115
DUFRY-5.28%7 839
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP-4.89%6 813
