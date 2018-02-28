Stamps.com : Announces New CTO

Stamps.com® (Nasdaq: STMP), the leading provider of postage
online and shipping
software solutions to over 725 thousand customers, has hired
Jonathan Bourgoine as its new Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Bourgoine
previously served as VP and Chief Technology Officer of Mattel and,
before that, was SVP of Operations at Youbet.com.
Mr. Bourgoine succeeds Michael Biswas, Stamps.com's former CTO, who
recently stepped down from the position to spend more time with his
family and to pursue other endeavors. Mr. Biswas is continuing to serve
in a part-time, consulting role. "We are grateful to Michael for his
incredible contributions to Stamps.com over the last 15 years," said Ken
McBride, Stamps.com's Chairman and CEO.
Mr. Bourgoine joined the company on February 26. "We are excited about
Jonathan joining the team. He brings an enthusiasm for technology and a
depth of understanding around many types of technology platforms that
will significantly benefit Stamps.com going forward," said Ken McBride.
In addition, on February 26, 2018, the company granted inducement stock
options to Mr. Bourgoine. The inducement stock options were granted as
an inducement to Mr. Bourgoine entering into employment with Stamps.com,
as permitted under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
Mr. Bourgoine received options to purchase 60,000 shares of the
company’s common stock that shall vest according to the following
schedule: 25% of the options shall vest on February 26, 2019 and the
remaining options shall vest ratably each month thereafter for a period
of 36 months, assuming Mr. Bourgoine remains employed by Stamps.com.
The exercise price for the inducement stock options issued to Mr.
Bourgoine is $201.00 per share, which was the closing price per share of
Stamps.com's common stock as reported by NASDAQ on February 26, 2018,
the date of the grant.
Stamps.com is providing this information in accordance with NASDAQ
Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
