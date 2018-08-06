Illegal wildlife trafficking: it will take a network to defeat the networks

If asked to name the most profitable organised crime predicates, most people would list drugs, human trafficking or the arms trade. Few would identify illegal wildlife trafficking, but recent estimates have put the global proceeds of this pernicious trade at around US$10-23 billion per annum, with wider links to other forms of organised crime, money laundering and corruption.

While the nature of this hidden crime makes it hard to be more precise, its impact is more quantifiable. International networks traffic illegally in wildlife to fill demand for so-called medicine, pets, ornaments and souvenirs, with a devastating impact on many endangered wildlife species, such as elephants, rhinos, tigers and the pangolin.

According to the WWF, it is estimated that between 35,000 and 50,000 African Elephants are poached each year, and there are more tigers in American backyards (estimated 5,000) than there are in the wild (estimated 3,200). Three rhinos are poached every day, and more than one million pangolins have been traded in the past 10 years.