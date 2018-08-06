Log in
STANDARD CHARTERED
Illegal wildlife trafficking: it will take a network to defeat the networks

08/06/2018 | 01:36pm CEST

If asked to name the most profitable organised crime predicates, most people would list drugs, human trafficking or the arms trade. Few would identify illegal wildlife trafficking, but recent estimates have put the global proceeds of this pernicious trade at around US$10-23 billion per annum, with wider links to other forms of organised crime, money laundering and corruption.

While the nature of this hidden crime makes it hard to be more precise, its impact is more quantifiable. International networks traffic illegally in wildlife to fill demand for so-called medicine, pets, ornaments and souvenirs, with a devastating impact on many endangered wildlife species, such as elephants, rhinos, tigers and the pangolin.

According to the WWF, it is estimated that between 35,000 and 50,000 African Elephants are poached each year, and there are more tigers in American backyards (estimated 5,000) than there are in the wild (estimated 3,200). Three rhinos are poached every day, and more than one million pangolins have been traded in the past 10 years.

Disclaimer

Standard Chartered plc published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 11:35:09 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 328 M
EBIT 2018 4 475 M
Net income 2018 2 277 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,52%
P/E ratio 2018 13,08
P/E ratio 2019 10,52
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,93x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,82x
Capitalization 29 620 M
Chart STANDARD CHARTERED
Duration : Period :
Standard Chartered Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 10,3 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Viñals Chairman
Doris Honold Group Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gorriz Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED-11.64%29 648
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.49%398 665
BANK OF AMERICA6.74%319 491
WELLS FARGO-3.03%286 671
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-11.61%279 500
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.07%237 874
