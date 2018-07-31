Standard Chartered First-Half Net Profit Rises 30%

By Saurabh Chaturvedi



Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.LN) said Tuesday its first-half net profit rose 30% from a year earlier on higher operating income, lower impairment and more loans to customers.

For the six months ended June, net profit attributable to the parent company's shareholders rose to $1.56 billion from $1.20 billion a year ago, the Asia-focused bank said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange. Its operating income rose to $7.63 billion from $7.22 billion a year ago.

Customer loans for the period rose to $255.10 billion from $239.20 billion, the lender said. Its net interest margin was 1.6%, unchanged from a year ago.

Standard Chartered said underlying loan impairment for the six months fell to $293 million from $583 million a year ago. It also declared an interim dividend of 6 cents. The payouts weren't issued in the year-earlier period.

The U.K. bank levy, which is charged in December, is estimated to be around $310 million, the lender said.

It also said it had limited direct exposure to the risks of U.S.-China trade tensions.

"Income from key areas of focus continues to grow strongly, we are investing in exciting new initiatives, and our strengthened risk discipline is paying off," Chief Executive Bill Winters said.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at [email protected]