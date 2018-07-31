Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Standard Chartered    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED (STAN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Standard Chartered First-Half Net Profit Rises 30%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 08:23am CEST

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.LN) said Tuesday its first-half net profit rose 30% from a year earlier on higher operating income, lower impairment and more loans to customers.

For the six months ended June, net profit attributable to the parent company's shareholders rose to $1.56 billion from $1.20 billion a year ago, the Asia-focused bank said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange. Its operating income rose to $7.63 billion from $7.22 billion a year ago.

Customer loans for the period rose to $255.10 billion from $239.20 billion, the lender said. Its net interest margin was 1.6%, unchanged from a year ago.

Standard Chartered said underlying loan impairment for the six months fell to $293 million from $583 million a year ago. It also declared an interim dividend of 6 cents. The payouts weren't issued in the year-earlier period.

The U.K. bank levy, which is charged in December, is estimated to be around $310 million, the lender said.

It also said it had limited direct exposure to the risks of U.S.-China trade tensions.

"Income from key areas of focus continues to grow strongly, we are investing in exciting new initiatives, and our strengthened risk discipline is paying off," Chief Executive Bill Winters said.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STANDARD CHARTERED -0.84% 696.8 Delayed Quote.-10.68%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC -0.44% 56.75 End-of-day quote.-5.47%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 0.56% 72.1 End-of-day quote.-11.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STANDARD CHARTERED
08:23aStandard Chartered First-Half Net Profit Rises 30%
DJ
07:17aSTANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart profit jumps 34 percent as restructuring pays off
RE
06:37aSTANDARD CHARTERED : 2018 half-year results
PU
07/30STANDARD CHARTERED : appoints Tracey McDermott as Group Head of Compliance
PU
07/30STANDARD CHARTERED : Oman hires Standard Chartered to raise $1.2bn in debt
AQ
07/30Air India seeks additional equity from government to pay vendors
RE
07/30Air India seeks additional equity from government to pay vendors - source
RE
07/30Standard Chartered's Financial Crime Head to Leave -Bloomberg
DJ
07/30STANDARD CHARTERED : names McDermott as head of compliance
RE
07/27STANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart's U.S. sanctions scrutiny extended
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/31Standard Chartered (SCBFF) Retail Banking Investor Seminar - Slideshow 
05/23BARCLAYS-STANDARD CHARTERED MERGER W : Wsj 
05/23U.S. Futures In The Red Over Trump Doubts On North Korea And China (Wall Stre.. 
05/23WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Trade Talk And Fed Minutes 
05/23Barclays explores merger with StanChart 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 382 M
EBIT 2018 4 516 M
Net income 2018 2 269 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,60%
P/E ratio 2018 13,48
P/E ratio 2019 10,73
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,95x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,83x
Capitalization 30 065 M
Chart STANDARD CHARTERED
Duration : Period :
Standard Chartered Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 10,7 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Viñals Chairman
Doris Honold Group Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gorriz Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED-10.68%30 065
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.15%391 039
BANK OF AMERICA6.06%313 712
WELLS FARGO-3.59%284 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.65%283 496
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.81%241 855
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.