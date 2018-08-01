Standard Chartered : Our survey says… China’s tech future lies in the Greater Bay Area

The labour shortages are a good sign, implying solid economic activity. In fact, it's driving investment.

Almost half of the respondents (46 per cent) are choosing to invest in automation as a primary response for countering labour shortages and rising local wages. Meanwhile, the percentage of manufacturers opting to move production to cheaper markets - such as Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar - fell to a five-year low of 10 per cent; it was 17 per cent in 2017.

This trend is interesting as it bodes well for China's plans to improve productivity and upgrade technology - something that looks to accelerate under the to-be-announced GBA plan. Encouragingly, seven in 10 (71 per cent) manufacturers plan to increase capital spending this year.

Transitioning into the Greater Bay Area

A key focus of the GBA's development is the integration of systems and the facilitation of cross-border flows of people, goods, capital and information. The challenge in the case of integrating Hong Kong with the rest of the PRD, therefore, is to make border controls less cumbersome, while preserving the 'one country, two systems' principle.

But this shouldn't detract from the PRD region's progression, especially the significant investment taking place in large-scale infrastructure projects, such as express rail and road links between Hong Kong and the mainland and the bridge between Zhuhai, Hong Kong and Macau, which will slash travel times in the region and improve labour mobility.

As our survey findings indicate, China's manufacturing powerhouse is on course to become a centre for innovation, technology and investment. The PRD's transition into the GBA will be far more than a name change. We believe it will allow the region to grow into a hotbed of innovation and a bridgehead for China's Belt and Road (also known as One Belt One Road) initiative.

What does this mean for China? It means the GBA is going to be one of the most exciting stories coming out of the country over the next decade.