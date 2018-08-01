Standard Chartered : Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

Log in
08/01/2018 | 08:28am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC渣打集團有限公司

(Incorporated as a public limited company in England and Wales with registered number 966425)

(Stock Code: 02888)

STANDARD CHARTERED BANK

(Incorporated with limited liability in England by Royal Charter with reference number ZC 18)

31 July 2018

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO

THE UNITED STATES

Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

The following supplementary prospectus has been approved by the UK Listing Authority and is available for viewing:

Supplementary Prospectus dated 31 July 2018 supplementing the Prospectus dated 19 June 2018 relating to a US$77,500,000,000 Debt Issuance Programme with Standard Chartered PLC and Standard Chartered Bank as issuers.

To view the full document, together with the documents incorporated by reference, please paste the following URLs into the address bar of the browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3644W_1-2018-7-31.pdf

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

For further information, please contact:

Daniel Banks

Debt Investor Relations 1 Basinghall Avenue London

EC2V 5DD 020 7885 6329

Jon Tracey

Global Head, Communications

1 Basinghall Avenue London

EC2V 5DD 020 7885 7613

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Prospectus may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Prospectus you must ascertain from the Prospectus whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

The Notes offered by the Prospectus have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any relevant securities laws of any state of the United States and are subject to U.S. tax law requirements. Subject to certain exceptions, the Notes may not be offered, sold or delivered in the United States, as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Prospectus may not be accessed from, or transmitted in or into, the United States.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.

Standard Chartered PLC LEI: U4LOSYZ7YG4W3S5F2G91

Standard Chartered Bank LEI: RILFO74KP1CM8P6PCT96

As of the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Standard Chartered PLC comprises:

Chairman:

José María Viñals Iñiguez

Executive Directors:

William Thomas Winters and Andrew Nigel Halford

Independent Non-Executive Directors:

Om Prakash Bhatt; Dr Louis Chi-Yan Cheung; David Philbrick Conner; Dr Byron Elmer Grote; Dr Han Seung-soo, KBE; Christine Mary Hodgson (Senior Independent Director); Gay Huey Evans, OBE; Naguib Kheraj (Deputy Chairman); Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Jasmine Mary Whitbread

As of the date of this announcement, the Court of Directors of Standard Chartered Bank comprises:

Chairman:

William Thomas Winters

Directors:

Tracy Jayne Clarke; Andrew Nigel Halford and Mark Smith

Disclaimer

Standard Chartered plc published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 06:27:06 UTC
