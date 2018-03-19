Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Standard Chartered    STAN   GB0004082847

STANDARD CHARTERED (STAN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Standard Chartered : Singapore fines Standard Chartered $4 million over money laundering breaches

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2018 | 09:03am CET
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Standard Chartered is displayed at the financial Central district in Hong Kong

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) imposed penalties of S$5.2 million ($3.95 million) on the Singapore branch of Standard Chartered Bank (SCBC) (>> Standard Chartered) and S$1.2 million on Standard Chartered Trust (Singapore) Ltd (SCTS) for anti-money laundering breaches and countering financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) requirements.

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) imposed penalties of S$5.2 million ($3.95 million) on the Singapore branch of Standard Chartered Bank (SCBC) (>> Standard Chartered) and S$1.2 million on Standard Chartered Trust (Singapore) Ltd (SCTS) for anti-money laundering breaches and countering financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) requirements.

In a statement on Monday, MAS said the breaches occurred when trust accounts of SCBS' customers were transferred from Standard Chartered Trust (Guernsey) to SCTS from December 2015 to January 2016.

Standard Chartered said in a statement: "We regret that we fell short of our own standards in adequately mitigating the risks involving some clients who might have attempted to avoid reporting obligations under the Common Reporting Standard by transferring their trusteeships between December 2015 and January 2016."

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Stocks treated in this article : Standard Chartered, Standard Chartered PLC
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 0.06% 83.75 End-of-day quote.2.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STANDARD CHARTERED
09:10aSTANDARD CHARTERED : Singapore fines Standard Chartered 2.8 million pounds over ..
RE
09:03aSTANDARD CHARTERED : Singapore fines Standard Chartered $4 million over money la..
RE
01:35aSTANDARD CHARTERED : Bank Launches Digital Banking Platform
AQ
03/18STANDARD CHARTERED : Branding is everything that encompasses an organisation
AQ
03/18Zaki Hashem to act as legal advisor for EUR 1.5bn bond sale
AQ
03/18STANDARD CHARTERED : Côte d’Ivoire opens first digital bank
AQ
03/16Standard Chartered Head of Compliance Neil Barry Placed on Leave
DJ
03/16STANDARD CHARTERED : starts African online banking push in Ivory Coast
RE
03/16STANDARD CHARTERED : Bank Launches its First-Ever Digital Bank in Africa
AQ
03/16Bank of England says UK's reliance on 'kindness of strangers' for finance is ..
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/27Standard Chartered (SCBFF) Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
02/27Standard Chartered PLC reports FY results, resumes dividend 
02/27Standard Chartered PLC 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
01/31EU holding the line against British banks 
01/30Tweedy, Browne Fund Q4 2017 Commentary 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 481 M
EBIT 2018 4 718 M
Net income 2018 2 184 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,33%
P/E ratio 2018 16,13
P/E ratio 2019 12,35
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,28x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,15x
Capitalization 35 267 M
Chart STANDARD CHARTERED
Duration : Period :
Standard Chartered Technical Analysis Chart | STAN | GB0004082847 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends STANDARD CHARTERED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 11,0 $
Spread / Average Target 3,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Thomas Winters Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
José Viñals Chairman
Doris Honold Group Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Nigel Halford Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gorriz Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANDARD CHARTERED-1.63%35 346
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.95%399 851
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.58%347 370
BANK OF AMERICA8.74%328 822
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.99%287 460
WELLS FARGO-7.86%279 846
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.