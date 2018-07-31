Log in
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Standard Chartered : StanChart first-half profit rises 34 percent year-on-year

07/31/2018 | 06:49am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A Standard Chartered bank branch in Singapore

HONG KONG/LONDON (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc on Tuesday reported a 34 percent rise in its pretax profit for the six months to June, as the Asia-focused bank continued to grow its revenue after years of restructuring.

Pretax profit for StanChart, which focuses on Asia, Africa and the Middle East, rose to $2.35 billion (1.79 billion pounds) in the first half of the year, from $1.75 billion in the same period last year, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

StanChart's profit growth in the last few quarters and the return to dividends this year are seen by investors as signs the sweeping restructuring implemented by Chief Executive Bill Winters when he joined the bank in 2015 is showing promise.

(Reporting by Alun John and Lawrence White; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STANDARD CHARTERED -0.84% 696.8 Delayed Quote.-10.68%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 0.56% 72.1 End-of-day quote.-11.43%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 382 M
EBIT 2018 4 516 M
Net income 2018 2 269 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,58%
P/E ratio 2018 13,57
P/E ratio 2019 10,80
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,95x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,83x
Capitalization 30 065 M
